Jalen Berger led the way on the ground for Michigan State in its 35-13 season-opening win over Western Michigan. The Wisconsin transfer had 16 carries for 120 yards (7.5 average) and one touchdown in the victory. The former four-star recruit from the Class of 2020 had a long carry of 50 yards, as Michigan State started off its season strong to follow its 11-2 campaign from a year ago. Quarterback Payton Thorne also had a strong night, throwing for 233 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO