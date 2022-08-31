ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football: Mel Tucker praises Wisconsin transfer RB Jalen Berger after win over Western Michigan

Jalen Berger led the way on the ground for Michigan State in its 35-13 season-opening win over Western Michigan. The Wisconsin transfer had 16 carries for 120 yards (7.5 average) and one touchdown in the victory. The former four-star recruit from the Class of 2020 had a long carry of 50 yards, as Michigan State started off its season strong to follow its 11-2 campaign from a year ago. Quarterback Payton Thorne also had a strong night, throwing for 233 yards and four touchdowns to one interception.
