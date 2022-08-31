Read full article on original website
3d ago
Oh you couldn’t announce you were coming? Afraid of the people you and your party have hurt all the way back to the Obama presidency? It’s a good thing for you that we never get the chance to call you out! Just another corrupt politician trying to get rich off the backs of decent honest and hardworking citizens. Shame on you Hassan, shame on all of you
laconiadailysun.com
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region real estate momentum keeps on
The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
laconiadailysun.com
Tim Dunleavy: MacFadzen supporters ask the tough questions
At a recent meeting of the Laconia Republican Committee, attendees listened to presentations from several candidates vying for local, state and national elected office. One of those presenters was Sheriff Bill Wright, who gave a 10-minute presentation on his campaign, challenges faced during his first term and vision for the next two years.
manchesterinklink.com
Four houses of worship in Manchester receive federal security funding
WASHINGTON – On Friday, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced $927,000 in grants to increase safety at houses of worship across the Granite State, including over $500,000 to houses of worship in Manchester. Four of the nine facilities receiving funding are located in Manchester with money going to help...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Biker candidate’ seeks to oust Sununu in primary
CONWAY, N.H. — Jay Lewis believes his and his fellow Granite Staters’ rights are being infringed upon. It’s the chief reason he’s running for governor. “The only way to fix things is to become boss,” he said during an editorial board at the Conway Sun on Aug. 19.
WMUR.com
Antrim siblings make and sell bracelets to benefit New Hampshire Children's Trust
CONCORD, N.H. — Three siblings from Antrim are on a mission to help fellow Granite State children. Madelyn, 6, Joshua, 8, and Emma, 9, spent the summer making bracelets to benefit the New Hampshire Children's Trust. The group works to eliminate child abuse and neglect. "We wanted to sell...
laconiadailysun.com
David Strang: Excellence in leadership deserves reelection
In Nov. 2020, the Belknap County Republican Committee was in complete disarray. Membership was flagging, people were showing up and given the right to vote on committee matters when they hadn’t been to a meeting in years, if ever. Good citizens told me they would never come back to a meeting as long as the chair at the time was in charge. Then my friend Rep. Norm Silber was elected BCRC chair in a landslide vote, earning 85% of ballots cast. And since then, what a dramatic change. Membership has soared. We’ve completely revamped our bylaws so we actually know who is a member and has the right to vote. Attendance at meetings has skyrocketed, mainly due to the excellent speakers that Chair Silber has attracted. Last August when New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut spoke, we had the largest attendance ever, not just from Republicans but by attracting Independents and even a few Democrats. We’ve had record attendance at fundraising events too and have filled our coffers to levels not seen before. Norm also displays a rare generosity by hosting numerous candidates’ forums at his home at his own expense. His achievements have extended to the State House as well, where he has acquired an exemplary voting record envied by others. This kind of leadership and dedication needs to be rewarded with reelection. Rare individuals with this kind of devotion to party and community are hard to come by. It would be a shame to lose this degree of excellence at this important time in both Belknap County and our State. Join me in voting for the reelection of Rep. Norm Silber.
laconiadailysun.com
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
laconiadailysun.com
County delegation approves WOW trail, Mill, facilities funding through ARPA
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation, after a leadership change bringing Rep. Harry Bean of Gilford into the role of chair, approved just under $600,000 in appropriations of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Peter Spanos, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, said that the delegation’s approval of...
laconiadailysun.com
Gerry Morin: CItizens for Belknap voters guide good source of information
I am kind of tired of the contentious hearings and meetings surrounding the operation of Belknap County facilities. These things aren't broken and don't need fixing; there is some other motivation or ideology behind these arguments and legal battles. And since there are a lot of candidates running in the primaries it is difficult to get information on them to decide on how to vote.
Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?
Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings. I think about how Newington, New Hampshire, used...
Breezeline Pledges Fiber to the Home, High-Definition Public Access and More Money for Haverhill TV
Breezeline is moving ahead with its plans to offer cable, telephone and internet service in Haverhill and promises subscribers the benefit of fiber optic cable direct to the home with devices inside fed wirelessly. Mayor James J. Fiorentini Thursday afternoon signed the “issuing authority report,” as required under state regulations,...
WMUR.com
Manchester awarded $44M grant to develop biomedical manufacturing sector
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A multimillion-dollar grant from the federal government has been awarded to the city of Manchester to create jobs in the biomedical manufacturing field. The $44 million grant awards as part of the country's Build Back Better Regional Challenge will create biofabrication cluster in southern New Hampshire.
5 Can’t Miss Rooftop Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Here on the Seacoast, we don't have that many rooftop dining and drinking spots to enjoy. So, here's a list of five absolute musts for your summer rooftop fun, whether it's for a day or a weekend getaway. The views and the booze make these rooftop experiences on the New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast both stunning and fun.
Summer Camp is Year-Round at This New Hampshire Restaurant
The memories of summer camp stick with us, whether they just happened or your nostalgia dates back a few years or decades. As summer comes to an end, here's a place where you can relive some of that fun all year long, even when there's snow on the ground. The aptly-named Camp restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, is of course located on Lake Winnipesaukee, because every good camp is on a lake.
nerej.com
St. John, Butler and McLaughlin of CBRE sell Halstead Manchester for $164.6 million - a 640-unit market-rate apartment community
Manchester, NH DSF has sold Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community located at 22A Country Club Dr. for $164.6 million. CBRE Capital Markets’ multi-housing experts Biria St. John, Simon Butler and John McLaughlin exclusively represented an affiliate of The DSF Group. Spread out over 41 acres, the community...
See Enormous East Barrington Estate Named Massachusetts’ Largest Home
With six floors, 40 rooms, 36 fireplaces and 54,246 square feet of living space, Searles Castle in East Barrington is by far Massachusetts' largest home. Built back in 1885 as a "Berkshire Cottage" for an extremely wealthy railroad widow, the enormous estate has plenty of fancy features and scandalous secrets.
New Englanders Share Memories of the Old Newington Mall in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Who would have thought that a dead mall would lead to such lively conversation?. This week, I shared my recollections of the gone but apparently not...
laconiadailysun.com
Ashland's 15th annual Town Wide Yard Sale
ASHLAND — Ashland's 15th Town Wide Yard Sale will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Individual vendors may have different hours.) Numerous vendors are expected to hold yard sales at different private sites around the town. There will also be a group site, with spaces (but not tables) for rent in Memorial Park, in the center of downtown, at the intersection of Routes 3, 25 and 132. At least two non-profit organizations will participate.
