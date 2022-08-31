ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall founders say Cantrell is trying to give Blacks the "okie doke"

Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell are firing back after claims they are affiliated with out of town GOP supporters.

The Cantrell camp claims a conservative group in the nation's capital is running the recall behind the scenes.

"That is lies you know.  We are not connected to a DC firm," Recall Chairman Belden Batiste told WWL's Tommy Tucker.

He says claims like that against Black Democrats put them in danger in their community.

"For you to put that out, that's like you putting a threat on me and Eileen's life," Batiste insisted.

While Cantrell claims the goal of the recall is to discredit the first Black, woman mayor; Batiste says it has nothing to do with gender or race.

"It's because we are not happy with our city," the recall chairmen said.

Vice Chair Eileen Carter warned other African Americans not to be fooled by false rhetoric.

"Black community, don't go for the okie doke," she pleaded. "Separate the person from the politics."

She also stressed that the recall is not about Cantrell's being Black.

"Look at our quality of life," the vice chair urged voters.

Aaron Grant, a recall supporter and founder of the post-Ida "trash parade", told WWL's Scoot that he is also helping in the recall effort.

He said they are forming a 501c-3, non-profit.  That is so they can accept donations people are offering to fund recall efforts.

The backers of the recall Cantrell petition are working to get more organized.

"We are trying to build the physical infrastructure we need," he said.

Grant says they realize what an uphill climb it is to get the more than 53,000 signatures needed, get them verified, and do it in 180 days.

If it comes down to the wire, organizers will have to contend with Mardi Gras as the clock starts running out.

The deadline, in fact, is February 22nd -- Ash Wednesday.

Comments / 6

Jacqueline Zar
1d ago

it made me sick when they thru the race card out there knowing dam well it had nothing to do with that. she is running that city into the ground

Reply(1)
4
 

fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. “I’m not happy with the direction...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

New Orleans Man Blames Mayor Cantrell After Being Beat Down in Front of His Family in His Driveway

A New Orleans father shared a recent unfortunate experience in support of recall efforts against Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Erick Sanchez told WGNO that he was returning home last Wednesday night when he noticed a driver speeding down his street. Sanchez says he motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate down General Taylor Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
BET

Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader

A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Former U.S. Attorney: Shades of Gotham City in today's New Orleans

“Gotham isn't a city anymore. It's a battleground.”. This sober assessment by Police Commissioner Gordon in the fictional "Batman" stories could have been acquired from the daily headlines of The Times-Picayune | Nola.com. For example, Aug. 24: “Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day;” “LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris;” and “Cantrell says she 'picked no sides' at sentencing of teen robber.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
