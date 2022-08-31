Recall founders say Cantrell is trying to give Blacks the "okie doke"

Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell are firing back after claims they are affiliated with out of town GOP supporters.

The Cantrell camp claims a conservative group in the nation's capital is running the recall behind the scenes.

"That is lies you know. We are not connected to a DC firm," Recall Chairman Belden Batiste told WWL's Tommy Tucker.

He says claims like that against Black Democrats put them in danger in their community.

"For you to put that out, that's like you putting a threat on me and Eileen's life," Batiste insisted.

While Cantrell claims the goal of the recall is to discredit the first Black, woman mayor; Batiste says it has nothing to do with gender or race.

"It's because we are not happy with our city," the recall chairmen said.

Vice Chair Eileen Carter warned other African Americans not to be fooled by false rhetoric.

"Black community, don't go for the okie doke," she pleaded. "Separate the person from the politics."

She also stressed that the recall is not about Cantrell's being Black.

"Look at our quality of life," the vice chair urged voters.

Aaron Grant, a recall supporter and founder of the post-Ida "trash parade", told WWL's Scoot that he is also helping in the recall effort.

He said they are forming a 501c-3, non-profit. That is so they can accept donations people are offering to fund recall efforts.

The backers of the recall Cantrell petition are working to get more organized.

"We are trying to build the physical infrastructure we need," he said.

Grant says they realize what an uphill climb it is to get the more than 53,000 signatures needed, get them verified, and do it in 180 days.

If it comes down to the wire, organizers will have to contend with Mardi Gras as the clock starts running out.

The deadline, in fact, is February 22nd -- Ash Wednesday.