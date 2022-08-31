ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

UND President apologizes for school still holding tribal artifacts, remains

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z93g3_0hd7HRfB00

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota’s president apologized Wednesday for the school’s possession of Native American artifacts and human remains that should have been returned to tribes decades ago under federal law.

The Grand Forks-based school is working to repatriate the artifacts and remains to several tribal nations, though the process could take several years, UND President Andrew Armacost said.

“I sincerely express my apologies and heartfelt regrets that UND has not already repatriated these ancestors and sacred objects as they should have been years ago,” he said in a statement.

Faculty and staff first raised the issue months ago, and the university has been working on it since.

Armacost, in a video news conference, said partial skeletal remains from dozens of individuals, as well as about 250 boxes of sacred artifacts, were found in March. The process of searching for artifacts the university might have in its possession began late last year.

Laine Lyons, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and director of development at the the school’s College of Arts and Sciences, was in tears describing her emotions when she was looking for artifacts but found a box with human remains.

“I felt betrayed, angry and sad,” she said during the news conference Wednesday. At the time, she felt UND was “another institution that didn’t do the right thing.”

Lyons is a member of the university’s repatriation committee that is working to return the artifacts and remains.

University officials believe the human remains and artifacts were taken from sacred burial mounds “over the course of decades” from the 1940s to the 1980s, Armacost said.

The university was to have returned the remains years ago under the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act that was approved in 1990.

“We believe that repatriation activities did previously happen at UND but how and why ancestors and sacred items remain on our campus is a mystery that we will have to answer in the course of our work,” he said.

Some 870,000 Native American artifacts — including nearly 110,000 human remains — that should be returned to tribes under federal law are still in the possession of colleges, museums and other institutions across the country, according to an Associated Press review of data maintained by the National Park Service.

The university immediately contacted several tribal nations of the discovery but initially made no public statements, based on consultation with tribal representatives, he said.

The university will hire cultural resource consultants to help with repatriation, Armacost said. The school also is offering counseling services to Native American students, faculty and staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

UND president says discovery of more Indigenous remains possible

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – The president of the University of North Dakota says there may be additional Native American remains and artifacts on campus that are yet to be found. UND President Andrew Armacost recently disclosed that some 250 boxes of Indigenous remains and artifacts were discovered in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck teacher named as finalist for North Dakota Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Elk Ridge is just seven days into writing the book on their first year of school and already has a teacher nominated for teacher of the year. Students gathered in the cafeteria to celebrate Abby Dubord who was announced as one of the finalists for North Dakota Teacher of the year. She says she’s passionate about teacher’s taking time for themselves and making their care a priority too.
BISMARCK, ND
und.edu

From the Dean: Heavy hearts

The UND SMHS family shared in lamenting the unsettling news that some 250 boxes containing the remains of Indigenous ancestors and other sacred objects have been located on the UND campus in Grand Forks. President Armacost spoke about the news on Wednesday and was sincere in his apologies on behalf of the entire UND community. He outlined how the repatriation process will occur and the ancestors’ remains and sacred objects returned to their ancestral homes.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Grand Forks, ND
Education
Bismarck, ND
Education
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
kvrr.com

UND students react to Native American remains found on campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Many University of North Dakota students, particularly those with Native roots, are upset after hearing from school president Andrew Armacost. The school committee are looking to identify which tribes the ancestral remains belong to. Once identified, they said they’ll have two years to return them.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Artifacts#Und#Native American#The Turtle Mountain Band
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Public Schools official and State Superintendent Baesler respond to CRT claim from former teacher

(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Grand Forks Public Schools denied the allegation that Critical Race Theory is being taught in the district. The comment from the district's Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Tracy Jentz, came one day after State Representative Jim Kasper told WDAY News First that he and other lawmakers had received a letter from a former teacher in Grand Forks Public Schools, who claims he resigned over his concerns that CRT continues to be taught in the district. The teacher has requested that his identity not be made public. North Dakota state law prohibits the teaching of CRT in the state's classrooms.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Teacher of the year finalists speak about the journey

The school year has just begun and the clock is ticking down for the title winner of North Dakota Teacher of the Year to be announced. Four teachers are finalists; one is from the capitol city, Bismarck, and the other is from Linton. “My philosophy is definitely preparing students for work outside of high school. […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KFYR-TV

Campers at General Sibley Park celebrate the holiday weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the unofficial end of summer and a popular camping site in Bismarck is already full for Labor Day weekend. General Sibley Park has 113 RV sites and several tent sites for rent. This weekend, the RV spots are booked, but some tent spots are still available. Some campers are using the long weekend to step away from the hustle of the work week.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

43rd Avenue Water Tower celebrates 30 years with new look

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The 43rd Avenue Water Tower is about halfway through its service period — and with this milestone comes a new appearance and well-deserved rehabilitation. The tower was originally built in 1992 and has continued to serve NorthWest Bismarck ever since. It has a one million gallon storage capacity, allowing it to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy