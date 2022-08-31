ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale police identify ‘persons of interest’ in recent homicide

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9XPr_0hd7HPtj00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying Persons of Interest in the homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28 at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwufp_0hd7HPtj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oTqI_0hd7HPtj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBGZt_0hd7HPtj00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNnf2_0hd7HPtj00

According to Captain Jeff Taylor, they are wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide. The vehicle pictured is the one they were last seen in when leaving the area.

Police release new information on Springdale homicide investigation

Luis Lemus, 19, died early Sunday morning after being shot in a parking lot shared by several businesses.

Anyone with information about this case or these individuals should call Detective Cardenas at (479) 750-8139 or contact him via email at ecardenas@springdale.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
GRANBY, MO
KYTV

Police in Harrison, Ark. investigating series of thefts

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - investigators with the Harrison Police Department are asking the public for any information helpful in identifying suspects connected to multiple thefts since Saturday. Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy met with several small business owners to discuss the suspects’ appearances, vehicle descriptions, and video surveillance. Four police...
HARRISON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Persons Of Interest#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

Springdale man sentenced to 13 years for meth trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday to 156 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on October 19, 2021, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) received...
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
HARRISON, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Fayetteville man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms possession

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Monday to 126 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to court documents,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy