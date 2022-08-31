ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers announce practice squad signings

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The 49ers on Wednesday announced 13 additions to their practice squad.

All 13 players are familiar faces for San Francisco. They were all with the club during the preseason. Here’s the list:

DL Alex Barrett

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

S Tayler Hawkins

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

WR Tay Martin

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

OL Jason Poe

WR Willie Snead IV

DL Akeem Spence

OL Keaton Sutherland

DL Kemoko Turay

WR Malik Turner

The NFL expanded practice squads to 16 players, including up to six with no service time restrictions. Since Gutierrez is with the club via the international pathway program, his practice squad spot doesn’t count against the 16.

Gipson could wind up landing on the active roster come game days while Jimmie Ward is out. He was signed the week before the preseason finale and acquitted himself well in the game vs. Houston.

Turay, Turner and Poe all had chances to make the roster, but were let go ahead of the cutdown deadline Tuesday. Turner and Poe cleared waivers, while Turay opted to return to the club following a strong preseason.

This likely won’t be the last practice squad news. There are four open spots to fill, and those signings will likely come down over the coming days.

