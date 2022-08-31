Read full article on original website
COLTS NECK: STOLEN SUV, BREAK IN, EXCESSIVE SPEED, POLICE PURSUIT, INJURED OFFICER ….
At 5:00a.m. this morning our Officers were notified by the Colts Necks Police Department that a black BMW SUV had been stolen from Freehold Township, had just attempted to break into a home in their town near the Highway 34 border. Our officers began checking that area when we received...
Police Searching for Woman Who Broke into Car While Owner Was Inside Diner in Lacey
LACEY TWP, NJ – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:52 p.m., Officer Holt responded...
LACEY: BICYCLE STOLEN FROM PORCH
Theft – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 3:56 p.m., Officers Primavera and Plis responded to a Beach Boulevard residence and met with a complainant who wished to report a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between 12:15 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., an unknown male suspect walked onto their property and stole a bicycle that had been leaning against the side of their home. The bicycle was valued at $168.00. The suspect has not been identified at this time.
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
LACEY: PERSONAL PROPERTY STOLEN GROM VEHICLE WHILE DINING AT APPLEBEE’S
Burglary / Theft from Motor Vehicle – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:52 p.m., Officer Holt responded to the parking lot of Applebee’s and met with a complainant who wished to report a burglary of their motor vehicle. The complainant advised that as they exited the restaurant following dinner, an unknown female was observed standing next to the open front passenger door of their vehicle, holding what appeared to be numerous items taken from within it. The female left the area and walked towards a nearby motel. The stolen property was valued at $213.00. This investigation is ongoing.
LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR
There was another motorcycle accident earlier this evening on CR 539 and Sports Complex Drive in front of Wawa. We have an unconfirmed report that injuries were minor. No additional information is available at this time. This is seriously getting out of control! Why is it so damn hard to...
LI Smoke shop clerk sprayed with irritant during robbery, 4 suspects sought
Officials are investigating after a group of suspects sprayed an employee at a Long Island smoke shop with an irritant during a robbery on Wednesday, authorities said.
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
LANOKA HARBOR: FIRE DEPARTMENT COIN TOSS
LHFD will be out at Lacey mall for our annual coin toss. Thank you in advanced for your support.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
Ocean, NJ man tried running over police officer after shoplifting at Target
An Ocean Township man is sitting inside of a cell at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township after being arrested for shoplifting and trying to run a police officer over with his vehicle. The incident and charges were announced by the Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department. This...
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Suspect Arrested After Attempting to Ram Police Officer at Seaview Square Mall
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Monday, at approximately 2:30 pm, officers were dispatched to Target...
Hours-Long NJ Standoff Ends With Woman Dead on Front Lawn, 2nd Body in Home
An hours-long police standoff in a New Jersey town ended with two people dead — one inside the home, the other on the front lawn -- in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case say. Neighbors said their Woodbridge is...
ALERT CENTER: Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens
In this particular illegal dumping case, the subject was identified by deputy sheriffs and faced prosecution.
Lacey Boyfriend Pleads Guilty to Stealing $217k From Sick Girlfriend
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A man who was accused of stealing $217,300 from his sick...
Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation
TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED
There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
