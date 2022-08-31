Burglary / Theft from Motor Vehicle – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:52 p.m., Officer Holt responded to the parking lot of Applebee’s and met with a complainant who wished to report a burglary of their motor vehicle. The complainant advised that as they exited the restaurant following dinner, an unknown female was observed standing next to the open front passenger door of their vehicle, holding what appeared to be numerous items taken from within it. The female left the area and walked towards a nearby motel. The stolen property was valued at $213.00. This investigation is ongoing.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO