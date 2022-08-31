Bills announce 2022 practice squad roster

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Bills have announced the signing of 13 players to the practice squad on Wednesday to start the 2022 season.

Some of the notable names that will remain with the Bills going forward includes quarterback Matt Barkley, running back Raheem Blackshear, and wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Tavon Austin.

Blackshear enjoyed an exciting preseason with the Bills after being added to the team as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech. The 23-year-old played in all three games, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 93 yards receiving.

As for Hodgins, he, too, played well this preseason in all three games, accumulating 124 receiving yards on 16 catches. The 23-year-old was Buffalo's sixth-round pick (207th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

The Bills will be able to add three more names to the practice squad with the maximum limit of players eligible to be signed being 16.

One of those spots on the practice squad could be filled sometime shortly, as NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo is reporting the Bills will be signing offensive tackle Ryan Van Denmark.

The Bills get ready to open their 2022 season in eight days, as they travel to Los Angeles to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.