WEAU-TV 13
Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene13 for Friday, September 2nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Highlights from Week 3 of prep football. The games include North and Memorial, Hudson and Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Superior, New Richmond and River Falls, and Rice Lake vs St. Croix Central among others. *Due to weather delays, many of the games featured in tonight’s...
La Crosse’s Southern Bluffs Elementary welcomes new principal
As a new school year begins at Southern Bluffs Elementary, Principal Maggie Maine will also be starting her first year as part of the district.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-La Crosse welcoming largest incoming class in school history
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse’s fall semester begins next week, so thousands of students are heading to campus to prepare for the school year. UWL Chancellor Joe Gow says he’s always excited to see students return, but he’s especially relieve this year that the university no longer has restrictive COVID protocols in place.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
School bus safety reminder as new year starts
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school starting Thursday in Wisconsin, those big yellow busses are back on the road. State law requires drivers on both sides of the road to stop when the bus stop sign is displayed. The only exception is drivers on the other side from the bus on a divided highway with a median.
WEAU-TV 13
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
La Crosse Street temporarily reopens for UWL move-in
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse Street is back open–at least temporarily. The street will be open through the weekend while UWL students move to campus. Crews have finished work on the stretch from West to East Avenue. After Labor Day, the street will close gain so crews can work on the road between East and Hillview Avenues. The project...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 1st 2022 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week Three of prep football kicks off with Regis traveling to Osseo-Fairchild, while Elk Mound hosts Cloverbelt conference-rival Neillsville/Granton. Also, Big Rivers conference play in boys prep soccer as River Falls heads to Memorial, while New Richmond travels to North. Plus, the UW-Eau Claire men’s...
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
Lane closed on La Crosse’s South Ave near Gundersen campus
A lane on South Avenue is closed as water utility crews work on a main break.
Tour La Crosse to begin new Bluff to Bluff Experience trolly tour
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tour La Crosse will begin their newest Bluff to Bluff trolley tours on Saturday. From local wine to breathtaking views atop the bluffs, the new four hour tour will explore different parts of the Coulee Region. Participants will tour Grandad Bluff, the La Crosse History Center, Apple Blossom Overlook and Van Lin Orchards. The tour will...
wizmnews.com
Traffic to be diverted for Onalaska Chick-Fil-A grand opening
Less than a week away from Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Onalaska just off Highway 16 near the Valley View Mall. In terms of traffic, that area can already be a bit of a hassle at times. On the north side of that intersection, the Starbucks drive-thru can be backed up...
WEAU-TV 13
Ho-Chunk Nation hosts Labor Day weekend pow-wow in Black River Falls
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation kicked off its second pow-wow of the year at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds Saturday morning. It started with a raising of a couple of flags. One for the man who gave them the land to host their pow-wows, Andrew Blackhawk, and a second flag for Korean War congressional medal of honor recipient Bob Mitchell.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System transitioning labor and delivery services to Eau Claire from Barron, Menomonie
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE)-Mayo Clinic Health System has made the difficult decision to transition labor and delivery services from Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron and Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
