Holmen, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene13 for Friday, September 2nd (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Highlights from Week 3 of prep football. The games include North and Memorial, Hudson and Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Superior, New Richmond and River Falls, and Rice Lake vs St. Croix Central among others. *Due to weather delays, many of the games featured in tonight’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-La Crosse welcoming largest incoming class in school history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse’s fall semester begins next week, so thousands of students are heading to campus to prepare for the school year. UWL Chancellor Joe Gow says he’s always excited to see students return, but he’s especially relieve this year that the university no longer has restrictive COVID protocols in place.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

School bus safety reminder as new year starts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school starting Thursday in Wisconsin, those big yellow busses are back on the road. State law requires drivers on both sides of the road to stop when the bus stop sign is displayed. The only exception is drivers on the other side from the bus on a divided highway with a median.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Street temporarily reopens for UWL move-in

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse Street is back open–at least temporarily. The street will be open through the weekend while UWL students move to campus. Crews have finished work on the stretch from West to East Avenue. After Labor Day, the street will close gain so crews can work on the road between East and Hillview Avenues. The project...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 1st 2022 (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week Three of prep football kicks off with Regis traveling to Osseo-Fairchild, while Elk Mound hosts Cloverbelt conference-rival Neillsville/Granton. Also, Big Rivers conference play in boys prep soccer as River Falls heads to Memorial, while New Richmond travels to North. Plus, the UW-Eau Claire men’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours

(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wizmnews.com

Traffic to be diverted for Onalaska Chick-Fil-A grand opening

Less than a week away from Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Onalaska just off Highway 16 near the Valley View Mall. In terms of traffic, that area can already be a bit of a hassle at times. On the north side of that intersection, the Starbucks drive-thru can be backed up...
ONALASKA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Ho-Chunk Nation hosts Labor Day weekend pow-wow in Black River Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation kicked off its second pow-wow of the year at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds Saturday morning. It started with a raising of a couple of flags. One for the man who gave them the land to host their pow-wows, Andrew Blackhawk, and a second flag for Korean War congressional medal of honor recipient Bob Mitchell.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI

