ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
WBKR

Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS

It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
beckersspine.com

Dr. Joseph Polio performs Kentucky region's 1st ankle replacement

Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky. region, The Owensboro Times reported Sept. 2. Dr. Polio works with Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro and is the only foot and ankle surgeon in the region. He joined the practice in 2020...
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Volunteers#Charity#Aetna Health Insurance
WLKY.com

LIST: What to do in the Louisville area this Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're sticking around the Louisville area for the Labor Day holiday weekend, then there are plenty of things to do ranging from shopping to music to experiencing the cultures of the world all in one place to getting fit and active. Check out a few...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outside Online

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WKYT 27

E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees

PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS

An Indiana trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
FRENCH LICK, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy