WLKY.com
Fundraiser ‘Gallop for the Gift’ to help Kentucky families afford adoption
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tickets are on sale now for a fundraising event benefitting families paying for mounting adoption costs. "Gift of Adoption" will host Gallop for the Gift on Sept. 8 at Owl Creek Country Club in Anchorage. Ashlee and Erin Lytlesen are sharing their adoption journey at the auction event.
spectrumnews1.com
Samaritan's Feet International gives away thousands of shoes to eastern Kentucky flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Thousands of eastern Kentuckians were displaced after the deadly floods that swept through their towns. As families rebuild from the ground up, a humanitarian aid organization is hoping to help thousands of eastern Kentucky flood victims, including Brookylnn Cook. “I was at my dad’s house when...
‘Hurt and pain’ over LGBTQ issues pushed Ky. Teacher of the Year out of rural high school
Willie Carver was at the pinnacle of his career. An educator with decades of experience teaching at the sole high school in mostly rural Montgomery County, Kentucky, Carver was named the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. “The best thing about teaching is you get lost in the process,” said...
Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS
It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
WLKY.com
Independents make up the fastest growing political affiliation in Kentucky
Ky. — The number of people in Kentucky registering to vote as independent or other political affiliation is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. That is according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a statement, Adams said, "Many voter now do not...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Joseph Polio performs Kentucky region's 1st ankle replacement
Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky. region, The Owensboro Times reported Sept. 2. Dr. Polio works with Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro and is the only foot and ankle surgeon in the region. He joined the practice in 2020...
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
There are more Kentuckians registering Independent than anything else
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of Kentucky residents registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. The number of people who registered as "other" in July grew at more than double the rate of...
WLKY.com
LIST: What to do in the Louisville area this Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're sticking around the Louisville area for the Labor Day holiday weekend, then there are plenty of things to do ranging from shopping to music to experiencing the cultures of the world all in one place to getting fit and active. Check out a few...
Outside Online
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
wkyufm.org
Grassroots organization to demand Kentucky legislative changes at rally on Overdose Awareness Day
VOCAL-KY organizers are holding a rally Wednesday afternoon for International Overdose Awareness Day to bring attention to harm reduction efforts that may help curb overdoses. Like the rest of the nation, Kentucky saw another increase in overdose deaths in 2021. Organizers hope to get backing from local and state legislators...
WKYT 27
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An E. coli outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky. The CDC says 97 people are sick across six states. The outbreak could be connected to romaine lettuce used in sandwiches. Wendy’s says it’s making adjustments to its supply. Forty-three people...
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
WLKY.com
Indiana trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS
An Indiana trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
WKYT 27
Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed. On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief...
wdrb.com
ACLU, Kentucky Department of Corrections reach agreement over legal mail policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Corrections will use a new system for processing legal mail as part of a settlement reached with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. The ACLU filed a lawsuit in October 2021 arguing that, in the past, the DOC had allowed legal...
