San Francisco, CA

49ers waive RB Trey Sermon

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Trey Sermon experiment is over. San Francisco on Wednesday placed their 2021 third-round pick on waivers to make room for offensive lineman Blake Hance.

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan both talked up Sermon in the days leading up to final cuts, and Sermon wound up making the roster with four other tailbacks.

Sermon was disappointing in his rookie year. He was a healthy scratch in the season opener, then wound up notching just 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown in nine games with two starts. He struggled in the preseason this year as well, which ultimately spelled the end of his tenure with the 49ers.

There’s a chance Sermon clears waivers and returns to San Francisco’s practice squad to help their internal depth. However, another club could see an opportunity to revive the third-round pick’s career and pluck him off the waiver wire.

