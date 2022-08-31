ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons cut CB Mike Ford and S Dean Marlowe

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons were awarded both of their waiver claims on Wednesday, signing defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga to the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, that brought the team’s roster total up to 55, so the Falcons were forced to cut defensive back Mike Ford and safety Dean Marlowe, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Ford stood out in training camp and many were happy to see him make the initial roster. Marlowe had been pretty quiet and was only expected to play a backup role this season.

Atlanta still has veteran Erik Harris to provide experience behind Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant at safety.

