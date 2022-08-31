Prev. Close 4.06 Day's Range 4.04-4.21 Revenue 85.58M. Genfit SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of medicines for the prevention and treatment of diabetes and related disorders. The Company is focused on contributing to bringing medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver, such as Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or the bowel, such as the inflammatory bowel disease. The Company targets a number of therapeutic areas, which includes nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), NASH diagnosis, NASH-induced fibrosis and IL-17 dependent autoimmune diseases. The Company’s research programs develop diversified pipeline of drug candidates, including Elafibranor in NASH, which is in phase III; Elafibranor in PBC, which is in phase II; In-Vitro diagnostic test for NASH and Nitazoxanide in fibrosis, which is still in clinical stage, among others.

