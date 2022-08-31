Read full article on original website
Rock Field Co Ltd Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Rock Field Co Ltd reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Rock Field Co Ltd announced earnings per share of ¥10.51 on revenue of ¥12.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥11.85 on revenue of ¥12.4B.
Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
Aroundtown Property Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3
Investing.com - Aroundtown Property reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Aroundtown Property announced earnings per share of €0.2 on revenue of €310.9M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.11 on revenue of €304M. Aroundtown Property shares...
Piper Sandler Warns Tesla Shares May Head Lower in the Coming Weeks, Remains Positive
A Piper Sandler analyst raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $360 from $344 while remaining Overweight-rated. However, the analyst warns that Tesla stock price may head lower in the coming weeks, on the back of 1) shorter wait times; 2) China weakness; 3) geopolitics; 4) and rising interest rates (higher WACC).
Cracks Showing In Salesforce.com Story
CRM stock reflects broad market sentiment — only now, that sentiment clearly has weakened. A disappointing fiscal second quarter report shows slowing growth. On its face, CRM stock is not cheap — and looking closer, valuation remains a question mark. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September
All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
ETH price outlook for The Merge: Bullish or bearish? | TheChartGuys interview
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Dan McDermitt — a partner and senior analyst at ChartGuys .com. He provides knowledge and feedback toward the development of technical analysis education and is responsible for providing in-depth video reports and teaching those who want to learn how to protect capital and become more profitable.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK)
Prev. Close 5.08 Day's Range 5.011-5.26 Revenue 169.84M. Lesaka Technologies, Inc., formerly Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc., is a South Africa-based financial technology company that utilizes its banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants and consumers in Southern Africa. The Company offers banking, lending and insurance products to consumers, and cash management solutions, bill payment technology, value-added services, business funding and card acquiring solutions to formal and informal retail merchants. Its flagship product, EasyPay Everywhere, offers low-cost transactional banking solutions and consists of a bank card, unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) and a mobile app. Through Capital Connect, it provides frictionless unsecured, short-term business funding solutions to the South African retail sector. Through Cash Connect, it offers smart retail cash management and payment solutions to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in both informal and formal markets.
Genfit (GNFT)
Prev. Close 4.06 Day's Range 4.04-4.21 Revenue 85.58M. Genfit SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of medicines for the prevention and treatment of diabetes and related disorders. The Company is focused on contributing to bringing medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver, such as Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or the bowel, such as the inflammatory bowel disease. The Company targets a number of therapeutic areas, which includes nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), NASH diagnosis, NASH-induced fibrosis and IL-17 dependent autoimmune diseases. The Company’s research programs develop diversified pipeline of drug candidates, including Elafibranor in NASH, which is in phase III; Elafibranor in PBC, which is in phase II; In-Vitro diagnostic test for NASH and Nitazoxanide in fibrosis, which is still in clinical stage, among others.
G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD)
G Squared Ascend I Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Oak Street Makes Offer to Acquire Up To $2bn of Property from Kohl's - Reuters
A report from Reuters Friday states that private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital has offered to buy up to $2 billion of property from Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). Kohl's shares jumped over 7% Friday. Reuters, citing sources, said Oak Street wants to acquire the property and lease back the stores...
