WLKY.com
UofL awarded $3.7 million for research that could combat future pandemics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville received a $3.7 million award that will help fund their research that could potentially combat future pandemics. It comes from the National Institutes of Health to further develop innovative research at the university. Infectious disease researcher Donghoon Chung will take the lead...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization providing hot meals for children and adults with disabilities at risk of closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Children’s Pantry, which provides hot meals for non-profits and child and adult day care centers, opened 12 years ago. Their workers provide consistency for adults with mental and physical disabilities and children who know this may be the only hot meal they eat all day.
WLKY.com
'It's here already': Louisville pediatrician who lost son to the flu is urging people to get vaccinated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former pediatrician is sharing about the loss of his son in hopes of preventing others from losing their lives to the flu. Dr. Jeb Teichman has dedicated his life to vaccine advocacy following the death of his son Brent. "Brent was a healthy 29-year-old male....
WLKY.com
Kentucky's 2 largest school districts donate furniture to flooded schools in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's two largest school districts and a Louisville area trucking company are teaming up to help students in eastern Kentucky. Many schools in the area are still not open after being destroyed by the deadly flooding in July. "Bookcases, we have cafeteria tables, little kids desks,...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking to fill more than 30 traffic guard positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School is back in full swing, but some students and parents may notice a lack of traffic guards across Louisville. That's because Louisville Metro Police Department is currently trying to hire more than 30 traffic guards to help across the city. LMPD said that traffic guards...
WLKY.com
Community breaks ground on Portland Library for multi-million dollar renovation project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Transformation is on the way to the Portland Library for a long-awaited renovation and expansion project. On Tuesday, city officials and community members broke ground on the building at Northwestern Parkway that has been a corner in the community for more than a century. Since the...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
WLKY.com
Public weighs in on ordinance aimed at cracking down on slumlords in Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The public got a chance to weigh in on a proposed ordinance that aims to crack down on slumlords by creating a new online rental registry. The sponsors of the ordinance gathered Tuesday night for a public hearing to speak about the ordinance and hear concerns about it.
WLKY.com
Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
Louisville Metro Council considering property tax rate changes
Metro Council is expected to tweak property tax rates for residents in the urban core and suburbs at its meeting on Thursday.
wdrb.com
40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
WLKY.com
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wolf Pen Branch Road in Jefferson County is a scenic drive: large houses, tall trees and expansive yards give way to the popular Norton Commons neighborhood. However, the street name itself invokes an idea less idyllic, suggesting dangerous wild animals might once have roamed the area.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
Wave 3
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
WLKY.com
Judge keeps bond at $500K for man accused of crashing into family visiting Louisville from Kansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man, accused of crashing into a family visiting Louisville from Kansas, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in circuit court. The judge kept Michael Hurley's bond at $500,000 on charges of murder, assault and driving under the influence. He was indicted last week. Police...
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway
A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
WLKY.com
New Airbnb rules could be coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville could soon be facing some new rules for Airbnb rentals. Short-term rentals have been more popular than ever, but it's creating some problems. Some residents in popular rental areas, like the Highlands, say its not always easy to live next door. So there's a proposed...
