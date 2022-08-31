ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
WLKY.com

UofL awarded $3.7 million for research that could combat future pandemics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville received a $3.7 million award that will help fund their research that could potentially combat future pandemics. It comes from the National Institutes of Health to further develop innovative research at the university. Infectious disease researcher Donghoon Chung will take the lead...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Emergency Department#Community Health#Healthcare Services#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Bullitt County Hospital#Shepherdsville
WLKY.com

LMPD looking to fill more than 30 traffic guard positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School is back in full swing, but some students and parents may notice a lack of traffic guards across Louisville. That's because Louisville Metro Police Department is currently trying to hire more than 30 traffic guards to help across the city. LMPD said that traffic guards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wolf Pen Branch Road in Jefferson County is a scenic drive: large houses, tall trees and expansive yards give way to the popular Norton Commons neighborhood. However, the street name itself invokes an idea less idyllic, suggesting dangerous wild animals might once have roamed the area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway

A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
CANEYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Airbnb rules could be coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville could soon be facing some new rules for Airbnb rentals. Short-term rentals have been more popular than ever, but it's creating some problems. Some residents in popular rental areas, like the Highlands, say its not always easy to live next door. So there's a proposed...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy