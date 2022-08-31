Read full article on original website
‘A game changer for a lot of trucks’: Pilot program will allow food truck parking downtown
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city’s ever-expanding food scene just got a new option outside as food truck owners can now take advantage of a pilot program years in the making. For the next two months, food trucks will be allowed to park in metered spots in three downtown Lincoln areas - a luxury previously prohibited for the most part due to city ordinance.
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effects of this summer’s severe storms seem to be carrying over into this fall. As a result, an orchard outside of Lincoln is switching things up this season. At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic stop. On Monday around 5 p.m., deputies with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a Toyota Tundra pick-up, with California plates, for a traffic violation on I-80 EB near mile marker 409.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day. LPD said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege. Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box that controls the traffic signals at the intersection before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominium building.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two suspects stole a man’s car and belongings while he was washing his clothes at a Lincoln laundromat. On Monday, around 4:24 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a laundromat off 27th and F Streets. According to police, the...
Heat returns Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring sunshine and hot temperatures across Nebraska on Tuesday. The heat will continue for some until at least Friday. Cooler temperatures expected for the weekend with a chance of rain Friday night and Saturday morning. Mainly sunny skies, hot and humid in Lincoln...
Roca Berry Farm prepares for opening day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of fall means the return of fall traditions like football games, tailgates and even trips to the pumpkin patch. In the last 11 days of the off-season, Roca Berry Farm is putting on the finishing touches. The farm opens on September 17. New attractions...
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Rise in drug arrests throughout the state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It seems as though every week this summer, we’re hearing about a large drug bust somewhere in the state and with that, it’s hard to say whether or not Nebraska is the end destination for these drugs, or simply a part of the route.
Local car clubs gather to support teens injured in Memorial Day crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Local car clubs gathered on Monday to support two teens who were injured in a Memorial Day weekend crash earlier this year. From a cruise to a car show, it was all about showing the good rather than the bad, behind the wheel. For Aaron Swanson and...
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all. The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October. Attorneys...
Record crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton
This summer has seen several major narcotic arrests along I-80 keeping troopers busy. Tom and Donna Upton of Lincoln created a mobile coffee bus named after their favorite team and music group, becoming popular at Sunday farmer's markets.
Disability benefits available for COVID long-haulers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that over half of the people with long-COVID are out of work or working fewer hours. And you can get disability benefits for that. Theresa Jeffers went from climbing mountains and saving lives to losing her breath while...
UBT Big Give winners announced this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The winners of The Big Give, presented by Union Bank & Trust (UBT), are being announced this week. UBT is giving $100,000 to 10 nonprofits that were voted on by the community. An online public vote was held from August 12-26. “We have been so impressed...
Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
HS Volleyball scores and highlights (Sept. 6)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Sept. 6th. Adams Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-24, 25-17, 25-22 Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-7, 25-9 Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 Bellevue East def. Buena Vista, 25-7, 25-9, 25-9 Bishop Neumann def. Syracuse, 25-22, 25-13,...
UNMC doctor answers questions about who, when to get updated COVID-19 booster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available and there are many questions surrounding the better shot formulated to better protect against variants of the virus. The updated booster will fight against the BA.5 variant, the variant that is currently spreading across the globe. Moderna’s updated booster is...
