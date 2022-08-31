LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day. LPD said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege. Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box that controls the traffic signals at the intersection before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominium building.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO