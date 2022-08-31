ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Standing water traffic issues on Creek Turnpike resolved

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) The Jenks Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to several accidents caused by standing water on the Creek Turnpike. The scene is in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between Elm Street and the River Bridge. Jenks police say there are stalled vehicles along with...
JENKS, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Tag locations open across the Reservation

MUSCOGEE RESERVATION – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tax Commission has opened new locations in Coweta, Jenks, and Okemah to expand services to those who live outside of reservation boundaries. The Okmulgee office will serve, as the central location and the Southern Regional Office in Wetumka will operate the same with services available only on Tuesdays Thursdays.
JENKS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License

In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage

The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
SAPULPA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Route 66 Motorcycle Chase Comes to Claremore

Approximately 100 vintage motorcycle riders will pass through Claremore on September 17 for the Cross Country Motorcycle Route 66 Chase. This trial of speed, endurance, navigation and knowledge has been specifically designed for riders with motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960. The motorcyclists will arrive at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum at...
CLAREMORE, OK

