In 2016, Oklahoma State lost in a stunning last-play, untimed Hail Mary! to Central Michigan in what may very well go down as Mike Gundy’s worst-ever loss as OSU’s head coach. But on Thursday, six years all the wiser and armed with experience, a better team and a more luscious set of locks than ever, Gundy got the best of the visiting Chippewas to notch career win No. 150 as OSU opened its season with a 58-44 win, giving him an equally memorable (this time in a good way!) moment to take home from the MAC squad.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO