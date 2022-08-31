Read full article on original website
OU fan loses Bedlam bet to OSU friend
After a long wait is finally over, college football is finally back in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Debuted New Goal-Line Formation against Central Michigan
STILLWATER — The Cowboys were feet away from the College Football Playoff in 2021, and their coming up with new ways to try to get those few feet in 2022. Oklahoma State busted out a new goal-line set in its 58-44 season-opening victory against Central Michigan on Thursday night. Out of 23 personnel (three Cowboy backs and two running backs), Zach Middleton lined up with his hand in the ground behind Spencer Sanders and Dominic Richardson had his hand in the ground next to Middleton.
Mike Gundy Gets Career Win No. 150 as OSU Beats Central Michigan in Season-Opener
In 2016, Oklahoma State lost in a stunning last-play, untimed Hail Mary! to Central Michigan in what may very well go down as Mike Gundy’s worst-ever loss as OSU’s head coach. But on Thursday, six years all the wiser and armed with experience, a better team and a more luscious set of locks than ever, Gundy got the best of the visiting Chippewas to notch career win No. 150 as OSU opened its season with a 58-44 win, giving him an equally memorable (this time in a good way!) moment to take home from the MAC squad.
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 58-44 Victory against Central Michigan
STILLWATER — The Cowboy offense took at trip back to run-and-shoot days of the Big 12 on Thursday night, but unfortunately for the Pokes, the defense did something similar. Oklahoma State defeated Central Michigan 58-44 in Boone Pickens Stadium to start the 2022 season. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game.
OSU Twitter Reacts to the Cowboys’ Season-Opening Win over Central Michigan
It wasn’t always a breeze, but Oklahoma State exorcised its directional-Michigan demons on Thursday night, riding an offensive outburst by Spencer Sanders & Co. in the first half and weathering a would-be Chippewa comeback in the second. The point is that OSU is 1-0 and Mike Gundy earned his 150th career win and didn’t have to go topless and do September snow angles on the brand new BPS turf.
The Rundown: Mike Gundy Talks Spencer Sanders, Defense after Central Michigan Win
STILLWATER — After a high-scoring affair, the Cowboys are 1-0. Oklahoma State defeated Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here is everything OSU coach Mike Gundy said in his postgame news conference. Opening statement. “So we were really good in our target punting, made a...
Oklahoma State to Wear White-Orange-Orange Uniform Combination against Central Michigan
The Cowboys will kick off their 2022 season with a new classic Week 1 look. For the season opener against Central Michigan, Oklahoma State will don a white-orange-orange uniform combo, with a “Patriot Pete” or “Full-Pete” helmet, replete with a black facemask and those sexy stripes.
Daily Bullets (Sept. 1): It’s Gameday in Stillwater
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. Merry Christmas! Happy Gameday! The football season is officially, officially here. Here are your fresh-out-the-oven Daily Bullets to kick off your day. Kickoff time is set for 6 p.m. tonight, so pace yourself and godspeed, my friends.
Sights and Scenes: A Photo Gallery from OSU’s Win Over Central Michigan
Oklahoma State rolled past Central Michigan on Thursday in its season-opener in Stillwater in a game that was totally lopsided early and looked much closer than the final score indicated. (It was a glorified exhibition as OSU ripped through the depth chart and got a ton of players on the field for live reps.)
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
Authorities in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties teaming up for sobriety checkpoints
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to do a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties on Saturday. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. to...
Sec. Walters wants teaching license revoked for former Norman High teacher
Oklahoma's Secretary of Education wrote a letter to the State Board of Education calling for them to revoke the teaching certificate of Summer Boismier, the former Norman High teacher.
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
SCU Student-Athlete Arrested In Connection With Campus Lockdown In Bethany
Monday was not Zachariah Larry’s first run-in with the law. Larry, who was wanted both in Oklahoma and Texas, was arrested in a dorm room at a Bethany university campus. Now, Larry’s girlfriend – a student-athlete at Southwestern Christian University – was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
