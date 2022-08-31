ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State Debuted New Goal-Line Formation against Central Michigan

STILLWATER — The Cowboys were feet away from the College Football Playoff in 2021, and their coming up with new ways to try to get those few feet in 2022. Oklahoma State busted out a new goal-line set in its 58-44 season-opening victory against Central Michigan on Thursday night. Out of 23 personnel (three Cowboy backs and two running backs), Zach Middleton lined up with his hand in the ground behind Spencer Sanders and Dominic Richardson had his hand in the ground next to Middleton.
Mike Gundy Gets Career Win No. 150 as OSU Beats Central Michigan in Season-Opener

In 2016, Oklahoma State lost in a stunning last-play, untimed Hail Mary! to Central Michigan in what may very well go down as Mike Gundy’s worst-ever loss as OSU’s head coach. But on Thursday, six years all the wiser and armed with experience, a better team and a more luscious set of locks than ever, Gundy got the best of the visiting Chippewas to notch career win No. 150 as OSU opened its season with a 58-44 win, giving him an equally memorable (this time in a good way!) moment to take home from the MAC squad.
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 58-44 Victory against Central Michigan

STILLWATER — The Cowboy offense took at trip back to run-and-shoot days of the Big 12 on Thursday night, but unfortunately for the Pokes, the defense did something similar. Oklahoma State defeated Central Michigan 58-44 in Boone Pickens Stadium to start the 2022 season. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game.
OSU Twitter Reacts to the Cowboys’ Season-Opening Win over Central Michigan

It wasn’t always a breeze, but Oklahoma State exorcised its directional-Michigan demons on Thursday night, riding an offensive outburst by Spencer Sanders & Co. in the first half and weathering a would-be Chippewa comeback in the second. The point is that OSU is 1-0 and Mike Gundy earned his 150th career win and didn’t have to go topless and do September snow angles on the brand new BPS turf.
Daily Bullets (Sept. 1): It’s Gameday in Stillwater

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. Merry Christmas! Happy Gameday! The football season is officially, officially here. Here are your fresh-out-the-oven Daily Bullets to kick off your day. Kickoff time is set for 6 p.m. tonight, so pace yourself and godspeed, my friends.
Sights and Scenes: A Photo Gallery from OSU’s Win Over Central Michigan

Oklahoma State rolled past Central Michigan on Thursday in its season-opener in Stillwater in a game that was totally lopsided early and looked much closer than the final score indicated. (It was a glorified exhibition as OSU ripped through the depth chart and got a ton of players on the field for live reps.)
