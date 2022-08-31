Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
Related
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for Gen Zers, according to study
A total of four cities in the Lone Star State ranked in the top 20.
Gas rupture closes Potranco Road on Far Westside San Antonio, Officials say
The road was still closed as of 4 p.m., officials say.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Stormy skies moving into San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
MuySA: San Antonio's surprising history, development of Roosevelt Avenue
Why is it named Roosevelt?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities
New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
San Antonio Current
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
If one has a house built in the scenic Texas Hill Country, it makes sense one would want to enjoy the view. At least that might explain why this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home near Joint Base Camp Bullis has a watchtower jutting up from its center. Windows all around the three-story turret provide panoramic views of the lush trees on the five-acre property, which was recently listed for $1.3 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fly to Hawaii from San Antonio for $300 roundtrip
Kick the winter blues with a trip to beautiful Kahului.
Three San Antonio coffee spots make Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada list
The Alamo City is repped by Theory Coffee Company, Brevity Coffee and Cajun Coffee Shack in the rankings.
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
Reclaimed wood is a building craze these days, both because of the character and history it can bring to a structure and its sustainability. The builder of a 1998 ranch home now for sale in Kerrville appears to have been ahead of the curve. The two-bedroom, two bath house reinforces...
NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
KSAT 12
Metro Health Clinics will not offer COVID-19 boosters until new versions become available
SAN ANTONIO – Updated COVID-19 booster shots are expected to roll out soon, which is why the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is no longer offering the original boosters to anyone 12 years old or older. Metro Health made the announcement Thursday, saying the monovalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19...
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
Circle K locations in San Antonio offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel
The offer starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
1 Person Hospitalized 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 people early Wednesday morning in San Antonio. The crash occurred at the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo at around 6 AM.
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
Comments / 0