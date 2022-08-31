ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas Lifestyle
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Stormy skies moving into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities

New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
San Antonio Current

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

If one has a house built in the scenic Texas Hill Country, it makes sense one would want to enjoy the view. At least that might explain why this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home near Joint Base Camp Bullis has a watchtower jutting up from its center. Windows all around the three-story turret provide panoramic views of the lush trees on the five-acre property, which was recently listed for $1.3 million.
Community Impact Austin

NBU customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise

According to NBU, customers’ electric bills are increased this summer due to extreme and prolonged heat in the region, an increase in the cost of power due to natural gas prices rising and regulatory changes made to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric market following Winter Storm Uri. (Courtesy Electric Reliability Council of Texas)
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

