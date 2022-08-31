Read full article on original website
San Antonio Pets Alive! offering $10 adoption fee for large dogs
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering a discount on adoption fees for large breed animals. The cost for adoption of a dog that is 35 pounds and over will be only $10. The special applies to onsite adoptions at all SAPA! locations. It's part of their "We Like Big Mutts" adoption special.
KSAT 12
‘We Like Big Mutts’ adoption special will offer heavy discounts for big dogs this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering a discount for anyone who adopts a big dog this weekend. The “We Like Big Mutts” special will offer potential new owners the option to adopt any dog weighing more than 35 pounds for just $10. “We Like...
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
KENS 5
Medina County widow offers free housing for foster families
SAN ANTONIO — For John and Debbie Southwell, it started with a simple desire to volunteer as CASA Advocates. It didn't take them long to see the need was bigger than they ever imagined. Thus was born their endeavor, HANK Homes (Helping Abused And Neglected Kids). "Oh, it means...
Local embroidery shop owner has concerns over Migrant Resource Center. Here's how the city is responding.
SAN ANTONIO — Tucked behind fencing off of San Pedro, the City's Migrant Resource Center is housing hundreds of legal migrants arriving daily into San Antonio. The center allows the City and non-profit partners to serve arriving migrants at a single point of entry and assist with onward travel. Since July 7, more than 25,000 migrants have been assisted according to the City's Department of Human Services.
'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma
SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
The Wash Tub hosting Blood Drive this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, The Wash Tub and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center are partnering up and hosting a blood drive and those who participate will receive gifts. The blood drive will take place from Sept. 3 - Sept. 5 at 11 of their locations and those who participate will receive a free car wash voucher ($20 value) and a $20 e-gift card to the store of choice from the STBTC online store, the organizations said.
Medina Valley ISD rolls out $5,000 incentive plan to hire more bus drivers
CASTROVILLE, Texas — Growing enrollment compounded with an ongoing bus driver shortage has prompted the Medina Valley Independent School District to launch a monetary incentive plan for future hires and current staff behind the wheel. The Medina Valley ISD Board of Trustees convened Friday morning for a special meeting,...
Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance
SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager Lizzy Perales said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.
'We're being invaded': Neighbors make a stink over toilet stench
SAN ANTONIO — 89-year-old Doloris "Mama Dee" Williams said in the 1940s at her childhood home, they would sit on the porch and count the different colored cars that passed as a game. She said she would like to sit outside now and enjoy the evenings and wave to...
Union calls out Bexar County leaders over alleged 'deplorable conditions' at jail
SAN ANTONIO — A group representing personnel within the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pushing for transparency regarding an audit of the county jail that was "initially expected" to be conducted months ago. Within hours after the DSABC released their statement Friday, a BCSO spokesperson said that report "is...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Fire Department member returns to duty following double lung transplant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department member Albert Pedroza has reported for duty for the first time since undergoing a double lung transplant. The San Antonio Fire Department shared photos of Pedroza on social media showing him recovering from surgery and smiling upon his return Thursday. “We are...
KSAT 12
University Health, Bexar County to offer free flu shots during 4 drive-thru events
SAN ANTONIO – University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to offer free flu shots during drive-through clinics in September and October. The shots will be offered to anyone 6 months and older, but advance registration is required. “The focus on monkeypox and COVID-19 may distract us from...
KSAT 12
Police issue alert for missing at-risk teen
SAN ANTONIO – Police have issued an alert for a missing teen who is at risk due to medical conditions. Kathline Lubin, 16, who may also go by the nicknames Kat or Katelyn has been missing since Aug. 31. She was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key near Madison High School.
'Our children are being poisoned': DEA warns of rainbow fentanyl used to target youth
SAN ANTONIO — Within the last month, three students within the same Texas school district died of an overdose. The Kyle Police Department believes they took pills laced with fentanyl. Experts say more and more fake pills are circulating, many of which are marketed toward young people. According to...
Here's how to help kids with their back-to-school sleep routine | Wear The Gown
SAN ANTONIO — Kids are now back in school, but may be having a tough time getting into that back-to-school sleep routine. Getting enough sleep and the right amount of sleep is tough for adults. It isn't any easier for kids. Having a regular routine is important. "As we...
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
Kitchen fire damages home being rented out as Airbnb near JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters say a kitchen fire is to blame for a fire that damaged a home on the west side near JBSA-Lackland that was being rented out as an Airbnb to some folks in town for their son's graduation. It happened around 9 a.m. on the 5400...
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
