San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Medina County widow offers free housing for foster families

SAN ANTONIO — For John and Debbie Southwell, it started with a simple desire to volunteer as CASA Advocates. It didn't take them long to see the need was bigger than they ever imagined. Thus was born their endeavor, HANK Homes (Helping Abused And Neglected Kids). "Oh, it means...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Local embroidery shop owner has concerns over Migrant Resource Center. Here's how the city is responding.

SAN ANTONIO — Tucked behind fencing off of San Pedro, the City's Migrant Resource Center is housing hundreds of legal migrants arriving daily into San Antonio. The center allows the City and non-profit partners to serve arriving migrants at a single point of entry and assist with onward travel. Since July 7, more than 25,000 migrants have been assisted according to the City's Department of Human Services.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma

SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

The Wash Tub hosting Blood Drive this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, The Wash Tub and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center are partnering up and hosting a blood drive and those who participate will receive gifts. The blood drive will take place from Sept. 3 - Sept. 5 at 11 of their locations and those who participate will receive a free car wash voucher ($20 value) and a $20 e-gift card to the store of choice from the STBTC online store, the organizations said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police issue alert for missing at-risk teen

SAN ANTONIO – Police have issued an alert for a missing teen who is at risk due to medical conditions. Kathline Lubin, 16, who may also go by the nicknames Kat or Katelyn has been missing since Aug. 31. She was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key near Madison High School.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

