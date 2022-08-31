ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tracking the Tropics: Sept. 2, 2022

Remarkably, August did not have a named system -- the first time in over two decades. September has ushered in a brand-new named storm, Hurricane Danielle. It is not expected to threaten Florida. We are tracking two other tropical waves that could see some further development.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain expected to clear in time for Artemis l launch from Florida's Space Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance of PM Storms. Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday evening with evening showers across the interior, chances at 50% or so. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20%, and more isolated.
Weather Forecast: Sept. 1, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see lingering evening showers until around midnight. Most activity will be to the western portions of our viewing area.
Orlando weather forecast: Evening storms possible with localized flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 30%, and more isolated.
Florida Amber Alert issued for Miami boy, missing since Saturday

MIAMI, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Miami boy, who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert just days ago. He has been missing for almost a week. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Jorge "JoJo" Morales may be with 45-year-old Jorge Morales. Miami-Dade police say they are father and son.
Video shows arrest of double-murder suspect in Florida

Authorities have released audio of a 911 call reporting an alleged sexual battery and double-murder in a Florida RV resort. The suspect was taken into custody a short while later, which was all captured on body cameras worn by law enforcement officers.
Florida teacher removed from class for allegedly striking student

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A Florida teacher has been removed from her classroom at Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud after a parent’s cellphone video appears to show the teacher hitting a student in the head. Parents are furious. "It’s scary!" said Brianna Blanton. She and her mother, Kathleen,...
Florida eyes shift on property insurer ratings over threats of downgrades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission next week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that...
