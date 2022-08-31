Read full article on original website
Tracking the Tropics: Sept. 2, 2022
Remarkably, August did not have a named system -- the first time in over two decades. September has ushered in a brand-new named storm, Hurricane Danielle. It is not expected to threaten Florida. We are tracking two other tropical waves that could see some further development.
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
Orlando weather forecast: Rain expected to clear in time for Artemis l launch from Florida's Space Coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance of PM Storms. Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday evening with evening showers across the interior, chances at 50% or so. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance for gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 20%, and more isolated.
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
Weather Forecast: Sept. 1, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see lingering evening showers until around midnight. Most activity will be to the western portions of our viewing area.
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: Missing girl from Daytona Beach found in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach was canceled early Thursday morning after the girl and her mom were found safe in Jacksonville, Florida. The alert was issued Wednesday night, and canceled a couple of hours later.
Orlando weather forecast: Evening storms possible with localized flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. - ORLANDO WEATHER. Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 60% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect a hot and humid Friday with a rise in afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will be possible around 2-3 p.m. along the east coast sea breeze, then numerous will become likely through the evening across the interior. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the chance of gusty winds. When thunder roars, go indoors. Rain chances will be lowest at the coast, around 30%, and more isolated.
Florida Amber Alert issued for Miami boy, missing since Saturday
MIAMI, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Miami boy, who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert just days ago. He has been missing for almost a week. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Jorge "JoJo" Morales may be with 45-year-old Jorge Morales. Miami-Dade police say they are father and son.
Artemis l to liftoff from Florida's Space Coast on historic mission around the moon
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - All eyes are on Florida's Space Coast to see history in the making Saturday as NASA attempts to launch a mega moon rocket on a mission that will orbit the moon and return back to Earth. The 2-hour launch window for the second attempt of...
Video shows arrest of double-murder suspect in Florida
Authorities have released audio of a 911 call reporting an alleged sexual battery and double-murder in a Florida RV resort. The suspect was taken into custody a short while later, which was all captured on body cameras worn by law enforcement officers.
Florida teacher removed from class for allegedly striking student
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A Florida teacher has been removed from her classroom at Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud after a parent’s cellphone video appears to show the teacher hitting a student in the head. Parents are furious. "It’s scary!" said Brianna Blanton. She and her mother, Kathleen,...
Florida eyes shift on property insurer ratings over threats of downgrades
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission next week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that...
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
