Broken Arrow student receives warm welcome from St. Jude Children's Hospital
Jude returned home after spending nearly eight months in Memphis undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
Broken Arrow football rallies around little girl with eye cancer
The Broken Arrow High School football team will wear a special sticker on their helmets supporting children battling cancer.
Loved Ones Remember Man Murdered In Chouteau
Friends and family of a man murdered last month said they want to set the record straight about what kind of man he was. They said he was a wonderful, kind person, who loved his family. Friends of Tylor said he was ambitious, a prankster, and most of all, he...
Bench at Sand Springs park honors 4-year-old who lost his life
A Memorial Bench at a Sand Springs park honors Bentley Burkhalter, the 4-year-old who lost his life over the summer
kjrh.com
Broken Arrow's new tool to help kids shoot for the stars
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There's a new tool in Broken Arrow for anyone with sky-high dreams. It's called the Voyage Solar System Walkway. "A solar system model that allows children to understand something this big with this much space," says Pat Smith, a former Broken Arrow Educator and one of the walkway co-founders.
tulsapeople.com
When there's no home to go to: Tulsa’s downtown homeless shelters are adapting to meet growing demands
Despite years of collaboration between homeless service agencies and shelters, the numbers of those experiencing homelessness continue to rise in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and an affordable housing shortage. Tulsa’s three adult-focused shelters sit within blocks of each other downtown in the Tulsa Arts District. Their leaders discuss...
tulsapeople.com
The Paris apartment: A Tulsa couple builds their dream home from international inspiration
Sharon and John Hemphill are no strangers to the home building process. Having built two houses in the past, they knew exactly what they wanted — and needed — in their new home. The couple fell in love with the area in 2008 when they downsized to a...
Tulsa burger diner vandalized on eve of owner’s childbirth
TULSA, Okla. — Brandy Adkins, who owns Flo’s Burger Diner with her husband, Dennis, is scheduled to deliver her fourth child Wednesday. She and her family were not expecting the surprise that vandals left for them Wednesday morning — a shattered window. Though shattered, the window was...
Tulsa awarded over $38 million from Build Back Better Grant
The Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) was one of 60 finalists for their Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster (TRAM) project proposal.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
News On 6
Tulsa Dry Cleaner Washes Nonprofit’s Donated Clothes For Free After Mold Issue Discovered
A Tulsa nonprofit that gives away food, clothes and medical supplies recently found mold in its building in the rooms where clothing is stored. But a Tulsa dry cleaning service is stepping up and cleaning all the clothes that can be saved for free. Inside Christ for Humanity's building near...
70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
News On 6
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deceased Man Found Near Sapulpa Buffalo Statue
The Sapulpa Police Department is reporting that they have identified a deceased man who was found in a car parked near the Sapulpa Buffalo Statue that resides just outside the town on New Sapulpa Road. The man is identified as Steven Honeywell, age 49. Honeywell was undergoing treatment for unidentified...
KOCO
EMSA Care program covers out-of-pocket ambulance costs for small monthly fee
OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting Thursday, you can enroll in a program that could save your family hundreds of dollars in an emergency. EMSA Care enrollment is now open. EMSA Care covers out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports that end anywhere in the Oklahoma City or Tulsa metro areas. “EMSA...
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
tulsapeople.com
Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues
The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
