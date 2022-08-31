ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bixby, OK
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
State
Hawaii State
kjrh.com

Broken Arrow's new tool to help kids shoot for the stars

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — There's a new tool in Broken Arrow for anyone with sky-high dreams. It's called the Voyage Solar System Walkway. "A solar system model that allows children to understand something this big with this much space," says Pat Smith, a former Broken Arrow Educator and one of the walkway co-founders.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
townandtourist.com

40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Louisiana Tech#Charity#The Atlanta Falcons#Witches Brew
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

70th Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is back and in-person this year!. The Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees’ original homelands in the Southeast.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deceased Man Found Near Sapulpa Buffalo Statue

The Sapulpa Police Department is reporting that they have identified a deceased man who was found in a car parked near the Sapulpa Buffalo Statue that resides just outside the town on New Sapulpa Road. The man is identified as Steven Honeywell, age 49. Honeywell was undergoing treatment for unidentified...
SAPULPA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Just peachy: Thelma’s Peach ripens into one of tulsa’s newest music venues

The DIY spirit is alive and well in Tulsa. Below the radar, there’s a thriving creative world, incubating young bands, providing space for emerging artists and creating community. For several years, Peachtown, which started in a peach-colored house in Gunboat Park, was part of this scene. When drummer and...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy