hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video
Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
Lil Baby Gets Personal On "Detox"
Lil Baby is as hot as it gets. Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed biographical documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, the Atlanta rapper is back to the music with the release of "Detox." On the Nick Papz produced track, Baby. 2022 saw the Quality Control star...
Fivio Foreign Says He & Jay-Z Brought Long Verses Back
Fivio Foreign has had a phenomenal 2022. The Brooklyn rapper went from buzzing in the streets of New York to having Kanye West executive produce his debut album B.I.B.L.E. Although Fivio has yet to establish veteran status in the game, his confidence suggests otherwise. On Thursday, he took to say that he and Jay-Z "brought bacc long verses." The "Say My Name" rapper is referring to Hov's 4-minute, one take verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did" from his album of the same name.
Stacey Dash Shares Bizarre Video About DMX After Recently Finding Out About His Death
Stacey Dash was once one of the most sought after women in the game. From her acting roles, to her fashion sense, everyone wanted a piece of the Clueless actress in the early 90's. However, things have vastly changed since then, and fans believe the 55-year old actress is actually "clueless" after exhibiting some questionable behaviors over the years. On Wednesday, Stacey added fuel to the concerned fire after posting an emotional video of herself grieving over DMX's death.
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"
Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
Wack 100, Tyrese & Twitter Are In Disbelief Over Stacey Dash's DMX Video
Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For New House
She's preparing for the arrival of her twins and it seems that it is time for Abby De La Rosa to move to a new home. The DJ was catapulted into pop culture fame after she and Nick Cannon announced that they were expecting twins. Zion and Zillion Cannon arrived happy and healthy, and since that time, Cannon has gone on to add more babies to his growing brood.
NLE Choppa Speaks To The Ladies On "Little Miss"
Memphis star NLE Choppa has been stealing attention for his music and lifestyle choices. He has often been unfiltered on social media, stating that he has developed remedies that could help with diseases and other ailments, or firing off tweets about licking his girlfriend's armpits. The over-sharing has caused a few viral moments, but today (September 2), the rapper and his team are hoping that Choppa's new single is what gets fans talking across the globe.
Willow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death Threats
For most of her life, Willow Smith has been pursuing music. With parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having a career in entertainment seemed like an expected fit, and as a kid, the world was hypnotized by Willow's hit single, "Whip My Hair." However, that Pop takeover was short-lived as Smith has repeatedly expressed that she struggled with anxiety as her music career began to take off.
Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden's "Outcry" In New Interview
Britney Spears has overcome a lot in her 20 plus years in the game. After being set free from her conservatorship last November, 2022 was gearing up to be the year that the pop star got her life back. Things seemed to be on the up and up for Britney when she tied the knot in June, marrying Sam Asghari. But drama soon followed for the "Lucky" singer when her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, criticized her nude posts last month and exposed a video of an argument with her sons for the world to see.
The Game Speaks On Kids Comparing NBA YoungBoy To 2Pac: "[Kids] Can Not Relate To 2Pac"
The Game may be a seasoned veteran in the industry, but he's also still a fan. Whether it's through interviews, social media or his music, "The Black Slim Shady" rapper loves to share his thoughts and opinions on all things related to Hip Hop culture. While working on his tenth and most recent album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, Game got to work alongside some of the genres up and coming heavyweights, including Fivio Foreign and NBA YoungBoy. Although his song with YoungBoy didn't make the album due to financial reasons, the West Coast emcee still considers him one of the hottest young stars out.
Kanye West Calls Out Venture Capitalists, Memes Kid Cudi & Daniel Cherry III
Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war. Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.
Jeezy Joins DJ Drama In "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya"
DJ Drama and Jeezy are reunited and it feels so good. The hip hop vets have joined forces once again for their latest single, "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya," and released the Atlanta inspired visuals on Friday (Sep 2). The Snowman and Mr. Thanksgiving created a subculture of hip hop that quickly bursts its way into the mainstream. Their iconic Trap or Die Gangsta Grillz mixtape was the blueprint for many underground artists to aspire to in the early 2000's.
Jay-Z Finally Acknowledges The Criticism Of Being A Billionaire
Jay-Z accomplished some extraordinary feats in his career. He summed up a good majority of it last Friday with the release of DJ Khaled's God Did. The nearly 4-minute long verse finds Jay reflecting on his come-up from the streets to becoming hip-hop's first billionaire, and producing two others (three, if you count LeBron).
Cardi B Rocks Face Piercings In Throwback High School Pics: "I Wasn't Emo"
Cardi B has come a long way since her days as a high schooler in the Bronx. The mom of two recently dug in the crates of photos from her teenage days, and stumbled across pics of herself rocking lip piercings and smoking a cigarette. Cardi shared the flashback photos for her 23.6 million Twitter followers, tweeting, "Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes."
