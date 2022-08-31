Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
NECN
Body of Missing Boater Recovered Off Cape Cod
Officials on Cape Cod say they found the body of a boater who had gone missing in Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich early Saturday morning. The victim, whose name has not been released, had last been seen Friday night preparing for a fishing trip with his family on Saturday, according to the Harwich Fire Department.
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecod.com
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Chatham Harbormaster assists stroke victim on fishing boat
CHATHAM – At approximately 10:06 AM Friday, the Chatham Harbormaster Office received a report from Chatham Fire Department of a possible stroke victim on a 26’ fishing vessel 14 miles east of Chatham. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Chatham Fire Captain Higgins and Firefighter Fietz responded from the Fish Pier in the H-27 response boat and arrived on scene 5 miles east of the Chatham South Inlet at 10:43 AM. The Chatham Fire personnel were transferred over to the vessel and conducted an evaluation of the victim. He was then transported over to the H-27 and brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where he was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
capecod.com
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Updated at 12:30 PM: Two children removed from scene of apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – At approximately 2:48 AM on Friday, the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence at 66 Murray Way, a duplex, in Hyannis after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash
WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.
whdh.com
1 dead, 5 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and several others were seriously hurt in Brockton after an accident involving pedestrians, motorcycles and motor vehicles, according to police. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30...
NECN
State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth
A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
1 person killed, 5 others seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brockton
One person was killed and five other were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians, cars, and motorcycles in Brockton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found several people suffering from an array of injuries, according to the Brockton Police Department.
capecod.com
Painting Scheduled on Bridge Over Rt. 6 in Brewster
BREWSTER – Crews with MassDOT will be in Brewster starting Tuesday, September 6 to paint the bridge that brings Freemans Way over Route 6. Work will be done on weekdays along the Lawrence B. Doyle Bridge between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The work is scheduled to wrap up on May 26, 2023.
DA: Hyannis couple died in murder-suicide
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said police responding to the Murrays Way home around 2:45 a.m. found Aline De Lima Ferreira De Castro and Luiz Castro Jr. dead.
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming
BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
Police investigating ‘murder-suicide’ at a Hyannis home; two children found safe
HYANNIS, Mass. — The Barnstable County DA’s office has identified the man and woman found dead in an apparent case of murder-suicide early Friday morning. Authorities say 44-year-old Luiz Castro Jr fatally stabbed his wife, Aline De Lima Ferreira De Castro, 38, with a knife, before hanging himself.
capecod.com
14th annual Mighty Meehan 5K is September 11th
This annual event was created in memory of Turlough (Tur-lock) Eoghain (Owen) Meehan, son of Dennis Fire Capt. Phelim Meehan. At the age of 5-1/2 weeks Turlough was diagnosed with infant ALL – infant Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Infant ALL is a relatively uncommon type of leukemia that occurs in children less than 12 months of age. After a courageous fight at Children’s Hospital Boston, Turlough passed away on December 18 2007 at six months old.
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastbound traffic was at a standstill with heavy delays westbound. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Comments / 1