KWCH.com
Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home. Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in...
KCTV 5
Bettors line up to place first wagers in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A steady line of sports fans kept the Barstool Sportsbook at the Hollywood Casino busy through the first day of legalized betting in Kansas. The book’s first official bet came from Gov. Laura Kelly, who approved the bill earlier in the year. The wager?...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
KCTV 5
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
16K people in Missouri blocked on first day of Kansas sports betting
One Missouri lawmaker says sports betting is a priority of his next legislative session, especially after Kansas made it legal this year.
KCTV 5
BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas. The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “With a rich history and...
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the first week of high school football in Kansas vote on the Hy-Vee Team of the Week!. This week’s nominees are Blue Valley, Olathe North, Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Northwest. Blue Valley defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 28-21. Olathe North grabbed a victory over...
KCTV 5
Johnson County, Kansas, approves new budget
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, Commissioners approved a $1.6 billion budget Thursday morning. The budget called for adding seven more sheriff’s deputies and two more 911 dispatchers. The county has said the average property tax bill would go up by 2%. That translates to an extra...
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 2 KC area high school football scores and highlights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football is back in Kansas, and Week 2 gets underway in Missouri!. KCTV5 crews were at several games. You can view highlights from 11 of them above. Here are the final scores of note from our area:. Missouri. Center 42, Lincoln College Prep...
kcur.org
This 72-year-old lawyer thinks about retirement, but rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
wichitabyeb.com
Introducing The Smoky 16 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our latest tournament bracket kicked off the first round over the past couple weeks. For those new to this, our social venture sought to see who is Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. A tournament bracket featuring 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town was created to have some fun.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Air Show provides education opportunities along with spectacular shows
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - With pilots in the sky aweing crowds with dazzling displays of flight this weekend at the Kansas City Air Show, one pilot will be on the ground educating those in attendance. After flying in from St. Louis Friday morning on a 1941 Aeronca L-3E “Defender,” a...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | September 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for September. This month’s guide has been sponsored by O’Malleys Irish Pub. Big thanks to O’Malley’s for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
KCTV 5
Highway 92 Rivalry goes to Smithville in 10-7 defeat over Platte County
The Hawklets rebounded from their opening game loss to Raymore-Peculiar. An early nominee for game of the year, the teams exchanged leads three times in the final minutes. Lee's Summit North separates from Park Hill South 24-7 Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Quarterback Maxwell Ford helped power the Broncos to...
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City dominates Wichita West in rain-shortened opener
DODGE CITY–Dodge City used a strong rushing attack balanced with stout run defense at Memorial Stadium Friday en route to a 34-6 win over Wichita West in a game ended in the third quarter because of lightning. The Red Demons utilized three different quarterbacks, but Kaden Garvalena was given...
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
KCTV 5
Report: Leipold, KU extend contract through 2027 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold agreed to an extension with the University of Kansas Thursday. The extension adds an extra season to his current deal and has the Jayhawk head coach under contract in Lawrence through the 2027 season. According to Thamel’s report, Leipold will make $3.5 million in the final year of the deal.
kclibrary.org
Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
KOCO
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
