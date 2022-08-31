ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Bettors line up to place first wagers in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A steady line of sports fans kept the Barstool Sportsbook at the Hollywood Casino busy through the first day of legalized betting in Kansas. The book’s first official bet came from Gov. Laura Kelly, who approved the bill earlier in the year. The wager?...
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Dodge City, KS
Government
City
Mulvane, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Sports
Dodge City, KS
Sports
Mulvane, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Government
Dodge City, KS
Lifestyle
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Pittsburg, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas. The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “With a rich history and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the first week of high school football in Kansas vote on the Hy-Vee Team of the Week!. This week’s nominees are Blue Valley, Olathe North, Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Northwest. Blue Valley defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 28-21. Olathe North grabbed a victory over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Barstool Sports#Hollywood Casino#Kansas Star Casino#Resort#Kansas Crossing Casino#Betmgm#Pointsbet
KCTV 5

Johnson County, Kansas, approves new budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, Commissioners approved a $1.6 billion budget Thursday morning. The budget called for adding seven more sheriff’s deputies and two more 911 dispatchers. The county has said the average property tax bill would go up by 2%. That translates to an extra...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | September 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for September. This month’s guide has been sponsored by O’Malleys Irish Pub. Big thanks to O’Malley’s for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Highway 92 Rivalry goes to Smithville in 10-7 defeat over Platte County

The Hawklets rebounded from their opening game loss to Raymore-Peculiar. An early nominee for game of the year, the teams exchanged leads three times in the final minutes. Lee's Summit North separates from Park Hill South 24-7 Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Quarterback Maxwell Ford helped power the Broncos to...
SMITHVILLE, MO
westernkansasnews.com

Dodge City dominates Wichita West in rain-shortened opener

DODGE CITY–Dodge City used a strong rushing attack balanced with stout run defense at Memorial Stadium Friday en route to a 34-6 win over Wichita West in a game ended in the third quarter because of lightning. The Red Demons utilized three different quarterbacks, but Kaden Garvalena was given...
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Report: Leipold, KU extend contract through 2027 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold agreed to an extension with the University of Kansas Thursday. The extension adds an extra season to his current deal and has the Jayhawk head coach under contract in Lawrence through the 2027 season. According to Thamel’s report, Leipold will make $3.5 million in the final year of the deal.
LAWRENCE, KS
kclibrary.org

Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?

“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy