chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
wallstreetwindow.com
Proclamation Terminating a County State of Emergency Over Covid Issued In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners, Kevin Berger, ends the County’s COVID-19 Pandemic State of Emergency. Wentworth, NC – On August 15th, 2022, current Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners Kevin Berger, determined that the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic no longer exists in Rockingham County. Therefore, Berger terminated the Declaration of the State of Emergency for Rockingham County.
Police respond to fights at Dudley High School football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
thestokesnews.com
Pine Hall Elementary to remain open
Pine Hall Elementary students preparing for WPHE interviews in the 1990s. The Pine Hall Ruritan Club hosts their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary School to benefit various community and county service projects. (Submitted Photo) Back in May, the County’s Board of Education and nearly 250 parents, students,...
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
WITN
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington residents grateful for new, outdoor gym
Correction: In a previous version of this article, Travis Medeiros' name was spelled incorrectly. Elon News Network regrets this error. With the North Carolina sun beating down on him and sweat pouring off his back and face, Burlington resident Travis Medeiros felt his breath and his pace sync up as he entered Pine Hill Cemetery on his morning run. Running through the graveyard because of its silent and peaceful nature, Medeiros intended on checking out Burlington’s new outdoor fitness gym — located just across the street in City Park.
cbs17
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
elonnewsnetwork.com
EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents
PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
WXII 12
Dudley High School home football game suspended due to fights in and around stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School's Friday night home football game against Durham's Hillside High School was suspended at halftime due to fights in and around the stadium. A WXII photojournalist filming the game said an announcement came over the PA system instructing fans to leave. There was also...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WXII 12
Father furious after son put on wrong school bus, dropped at wrong location in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For two Greensboro parents, one of their worst nightmares became a reality on Monday afternoon, when their 5-year-old son was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. "He could've gotten hit, snatched," said his...
chathamstartribune.com
Results from major held at Forest Oaks Country Club
The Laidback Golf Tour held it's third major of the season at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro on Aug. 25. The course opened in 1962 and was redesigned slightly by Davis Love III in 2002 and was the location of the PGA Wyndham and Greater Greensboro Open from 1977-2007. It has been rated by Golf World Magazine as 4.7 out of a possible 5. The group of 23 found the course to be every bit as good as it's rating. The course gave up only two rounds in the seventies while allowing twenty-three birdies.
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 3 (Part 2)
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 3 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Davie County 28, North Davidson 21. Ragsdale 20, Oak Grove 21. Chambers 40, Glenn 0. Starmount...
Help needed at Winston-Salem 911 call centers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)– Mandatory overtime at the Winston-Salem 911 call center has been in effect for seven years, and the struggle to get qualified individuals has only become increasingly difficult as the worker shortage felt across the country shows very little signs of easing up. The call center sits within the Winston-Salem Police Department and […]
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
alamancenews.com
Burlington to pay out nearly $1 million to “incentivize” office park near hospital
Burlington’s city council is apparently ready to follow through on an incentives agreement that it hashed out more than a year ago with the developer of a new office park near Alamance Regional Medical Center. [Story continues below photographs.]. The council originally signed off on this deal with the...
