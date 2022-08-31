ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton tabbed as good fantasy values

By Clark Dalton
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh3ZO_0hd7E0cm00
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

All fantasy football owners look for good value picks, productive players who may fall into later rounds. According to CBS Sports senior fantasy writer Jamey Eisenberg, the Broncos have two such players -- quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Both have a relatively low average draft position. Sutton is usually selected with the 54th pick while Wilson is the 71st pick.

“My ranking for these quarterbacks is Wilson, (Trey) Lance, (Dak) Prescott, (Kirk) Cousins and (Derek) Carr…I would draft all of these guys ahead of Aaron Rodgers,” Eisenberg wrote. “Wilson is the safest of the group, and has tremendous upside as the starter in Denver.”

Wilson has been a good fantasy quarterback over the past three years, averaging more than 24 points per game. In 2020, he averaged 27 points.

Sutton is more of an enigma because he faces competition from teammate and fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy.

“Sutton is another breakout candidate worth drafting in Round 3 in PPR. I like Jerry Jeudy as well, but Sutton has more upside as the likely No. 1 receiver for Russell Wilson,” Eisenberg writes.

Sutton is starting to develop a chemistry with Wilson, which benefits fantasy owners and the Broncos' offense.

“Courtland’s been exceptional,” Wilson told USA Today. “He’s got an amazing skill set in terms of his ability to catch the football down the field, but he is extremely, extremely bright.”

