Sioux City Journal
Bridge pier issues force closure of Gordon Drive viaduct lane, ramp
SIOUX CITY -- Issues with the condition of bridge piers on the Gordon Drive viaduct have forced the closure of the eastbound outside lane and the off ramp from the viaduct onto South Lewis Boulevard. The closures will remain in effect until bridge repairs can be completed. The Iowa Department...
Sioux City Journal
Loops at U.S. 20/77 interchange to close during construction in South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Traffic loops at the interchange of U.S. Highways 20 and 77/75 are scheduled to close next week during the latest phase of Interstate 129 construction in South Sioux City. The final phase of construction includes upgrades to two bridges on I-129, or U.S. 20, over Lake...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City skateboarder struck by vehicle dies
SIOUX CITY — A teenage skateboarder who was struck in a Sioux City street on Thursday has died, according to police. Doctors on Friday declared the teen brain dead, and he remained on life support so his organs could be donated, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said. McClure said...
Sioux City Journal
Ministry of defense: Sioux City S.C. East blanks South Sioux City 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East's defense was a brick wall that stopped South Sioux City cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on September 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Nature hike at Mt. Talbot State Preserve
SIOUX CITY -- A nature hike is planned Monday at the Mt. Talbot State Preserve, on the north edge of Stone State Park off Talbot Road. Hikers should gather between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday at 18320 Talbot Road (a private home) and park in the loop driveway. The group will begin their walk at 6 p.m.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: 2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say they have detained two juvenile males in connection with a shooting involving an airsoft-like gun. All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The incident remains under investigation.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man arrested on more than a dozen charges after fleeing police on motorized bicycle
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested on more than a dozen charges after leading police on a pursuit early Sunday morning. Jesse Dean Helt, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on misdemeanor charges of serious eluding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, fifth-degree criminal mischief, operating without registration, no vehicle insurance, driving while license suspended, driving the wrong way, and three counts of failing to stop at a stop sign.
Sioux City Journal
Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland to unveil new Teen Center
SIOUX CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland have something to celebrate this week. At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the organization is holding a ribbon-cutting event with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of a new Teen Center. According to a press release, the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Community Theatre to open 75 season with comedy farce
Sioux City Community Theatre will open its 75th season with "Move Over, Mrs. Markham," a fast-paced comedy from Great Britain. "Move Over, Mrs. Markham," written by Ray Cooney and John Chapman ("Not Now, Darling"), is set in an elegant top floor apartment, belonging to Philip and Joanne Markham. Since the apartment is under renovation, it is largely empty.
Sioux City Journal
Loess Hills Audubon Society offering thousands of dollars in grant money
SIOUX CITY — The Loess Hills Audubon Society is offering funding opportunities to area groups and individuals keen on conservation. On Tuesday, the organization announced it was making $4,000 in grant money available to fund projects focusing on education and conservation of "birds, wildlife, plants, and other natural resources in the Siouxland area," according to a press release.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear tells Siouxland's working families she will help them overcome challenges
SIOUX CITY — Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear told a few hundred working families gathered at the Western Iowa Labor Federation's Labor Day picnic Monday that the time has come to elect a leader who's willing to do the work to help them overcome challenges. DeJear, a businesswoman...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln Saltdogs force winner-take-all game on Labor Day against Sioux City Explorers
SIOUX CITY — Despite losing in tough fashion the last two evenings, the Sioux City Explorers are confident and optimistic going into Game 100. The Lincoln Saltdogs beat the X’s 8-4 on Sunday at Lewis and Clark Park, and with that result, Monday’s 2 p.m. game between the two teams will determine the fourth and final playoff spot.
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars golf invitational
LE MARS, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team and Jack White won the Le Mars Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. Heelan tallied 304 strokes as a team to beat out the host Le Mars by eight strokes. White finished one shot clear of the field for first in the individual competition.
Sioux City Journal
Alley Art Festival returning to downtown on Sept. 24
SIOUX CITY -- 20 murals and counting. That's how many oversized pieces of outdoor public art Jessica Hammond has produced over the past four years. "Actually, I've done more than 20 murals," the Sioux City-based artist who paints under the name "Brutal Doodles," explained. Hammond will be adding to a...
Sioux City Journal
84-year-old Merrill man charged with shooting stepson heads to trial
LE MARS, Iowa — More than two years after the shooting death of Kevin Juzek, the man suspected of firing the fatal shots will stand trial for murder. Jury selection begins Tuesday in Plymouth County District Court for Thomas Knapp, who is charged with first-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting at their rural Merrill home.
Sioux City Journal
Saltdogs celebrate on Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald. Sioux City Explorers finish one game out of American Association playoff race. “We really dug ourselves out,” Montgomery said. “We played .650 baseball over the last six...
Sioux City Journal
SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside University Quarterback Joe Dolincheck takes GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors
SIOUX CITY — Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-for-35 in this week's game with No. 3 Northwestern. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed...
Sioux City Journal
'Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage' coming to the Orpheum
SIOUX CITY -- "Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage," a brand-new theater production based on the hit preschool television series "Blue's Clues," is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on March 16, 2023. Featuring all of the beloved characters from the television series, the stage show will...
Sioux City Journal
JIM RIXNER: Remembering Fred Rogers and David McCullough
Editor's note: Due to an editing error, a Jim Rixner column that originally was published in the Journal in July was mistakenly rerun in this space last Sunday. Rixner's latest column appears below. We have lived in Sioux City for just over 47 years, but as I have mentioned in...
