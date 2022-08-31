SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested on more than a dozen charges after leading police on a pursuit early Sunday morning. Jesse Dean Helt, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on misdemeanor charges of serious eluding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon, tampering with a motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, fifth-degree criminal mischief, operating without registration, no vehicle insurance, driving while license suspended, driving the wrong way, and three counts of failing to stop at a stop sign.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO