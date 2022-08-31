Read full article on original website
WATCH: Carl Jones Jr., Mo Osling III on UCLA Containing Bowling Green
The Bruins didn't allow a point in the second half and limited the Falcons to just 162 total yards of offense on the day.
SFGate
No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
UGA_McConkey 9 run (Podlesny kick), 6:15. UGA_S.Bennett 1 run (Podlesny kick), 14:55. UGA_McIntosh 1 run (Podlesny kick), 8:25. UGA_McConkey 4 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), :21. Third Quarter. UGA_Milton 12 run (Podlesny kick), 12:17. UGA_Mitchell 18 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 5:20. Fourth Quarter. UGA_Milton 18 pass from Beck (Podlesny...
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
Knox Nightmare SEC Teams Don't Want to Have
Pittman's call to become tight end brilliant move that can become NFL path
SFGate
No. 19 Arkansas 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24
CIN_Kiner 5 run (Coe kick), 10:59. ARK_Haselwood 19 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 8:00. CIN_Mardner 35 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 6:50. ARK_Knox 32 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 9:26. CIN_L.Taylor 15 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 5:55. A_74,751. ___. CIN ARK. First downs 24 23. Total Net Yards 436...
SFGate
No. 21 Mississippi 28, Troy 10
MISS_Mingo 2 run (Cruz kick), 11:51. MISS_Judkins 2 run (Cruz kick), 6:38. MISS_M.Heath 12 pass from Dart (Cruz kick), 10:42. TROY_R.Johnson 3 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 7:17. A_60,533. ___. TROY MISS. First downs 20 24. Total Net Yards 346 433. Rushes-yards 33-60 44-266 Passing 286 167. Punt Returns 0-0...
SFGate
Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
NEB_Grant 19 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:46. UND_Zavalney 1 pass from T.Schuster (Stevens kick), :13. NEB_N.Boerkircher 19 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 13:12. NEB_FG Bleekrode 46, 8:36. UND_FG Stevens 23, 5:52. UND_Hoosman 5 run (Stevens kick), 4:22. NEB_Grant 46 run (Bleekrode kick), 2:30. Fourth Quarter. NEB_Allen 14 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:35.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
SFGate
No. 24 Houston 37, UTSA 35, 3OT
HOU_Dell 11 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 14:02. UTSA_Cephus 51 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 12:20. UTSA_Harris 38 run (Sackett kick), 6:30. UTSA_Clark 15 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 4:12. Fourth Quarter. HOU_Dell 10 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 14:54. HOU_Manjack 20 pass from Tune (Baxa kick), 12:19. HOU_FG Baxa...
SFGate
Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT
WYO_E.Gibbs 0 fumble return (Hoyland kick), 14:23. TLSA_S.Anderson 1 run (Long kick), 8:27. WYO_Pelissier 48 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), :57. TLSA_Mal.Jones 5 pass from Brin (Long kick), :08. Third Quarter. WYO_Marquez 18 punt return (Hoyland kick), 12:12. TLSA_Santana 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 8:12. Fourth Quarter. TLSA_Stokes 19...
