Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Labor Day Fun: Sheep dogs, Surfing, and Shrek
It’s the Great American Road trip weekend, and this Labor Day, Wisconsin really has a variety of unique activities if you just jump into your car and head out on the road. Travel Wisconsin’s Secretary Designee, Anne Sayers sat down with Debbie Lazaga to chat about some of the adventures available in our great state.
seehafernews.com
Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Win Big at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 27 of 41 awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition in August. “The success of SSfW members at the competition is a testament...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces....
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
WJFW-TV
Wausau West Comes from Behind to Beat Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln traveled to Thom Field to take on Wausau West on Friday. Wisconsin Rapids came into the game 1-1, while Wausau West was 2-0, looking to remain undefeated. The triple option offense was effective for Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, as they went into halftime up 17-6.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
wortfm.org
Tim Michels and the Opposition to Line 5
Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels was involved in building Enbridge Line 3 in Minnesota and will be involved in the Line 5 expansion if it is approved. “Is that the kind of governor we should have just as the climate crisis keeps worsening?” asks Friday host Esty Dinur.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's July Commodity Prices
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during July in Wisconsin was $6.75 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 30-cents below the June price, but 71-cents above July 2021. Soybeans average $15.20 per bushel,...
Wausau, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Wausau West High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High SchoolWausau West High School.
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
violetskyadventures.com
Explore Wisconsin’s Largest Natural Bridge
Located about 40 miles north of Madison, Natural Bridge State Park is home to one of the state’s most fascinating geological features. The natural bridge spans about 35 feet across and nearby, visitors can even see a 11,000 year old rock shelter created by Native Americans. About. The Natural...
americancraftbeer.com
Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close
When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
