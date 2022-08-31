ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines roll Rams 51-7, edge closer to QB clarity

Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Detroit News

'We've got work to do': Spartans sputter, pull away late from Broncos in opener

East Lansing — Perhaps Jacoby Windmon summed it up best. “Playmakers come out in the fourth quarter,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”. It wasn’t everything for No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night in its season opener against Western Michigan in front of 73,928 at Spartan Stadium, but it surely helped that the Spartans made some big plays when it counted most in a 35-13 victory over the Broncos.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Associated Press#Spartans
Detroit News

Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning

The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Workers at Ann Arbor Starbucks strike again following 'retaliation'

Workers at a Starbucks Corp. in Ann Arbor walked off the job again on Friday morning and plan to stay on strike through Sunday following what union organizers call retaliatory measures and a denial of union representation. The action happened after the company on Thursday fired a colleague and union...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks

A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy