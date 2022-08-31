Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St. The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO