Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines roll Rams 51-7, edge closer to QB clarity
Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Detroit News
'Everybody ate': Defense puts on disruptive display in Michigan's season-opening romp
Ann Arbor — Just before the start of preseason camp, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh referred to a “no-star” defense on his team. That was not meant as a slight. In fact, quite the opposite. With the departures of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who last...
Detroit News
'The team is the star': Karsch, Jansen ready to settle in as Michigan's new radio duo
Ann Arbor — Doug Karsch has been a fixture on metro Detroit radio for three decades, first in Ann Arbor before making his way to the big city. Now, he’s about to embark on legacy-building stuff in his profession. Karsch, 52, has been attending Michigan football games since...
Detroit News
UM's Cade McNamara puzzled by Jim Harbaugh's rotating quarterbacks approach
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterbacks are alternating starts for at least the first two weeks of the season, and that’s something returning starter Cade McNamara didn’t see coming. McNamara started Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening rout of Colorado State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and next week in a...
Detroit News
'We've got work to do': Spartans sputter, pull away late from Broncos in opener
East Lansing — Perhaps Jacoby Windmon summed it up best. “Playmakers come out in the fourth quarter,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”. It wasn’t everything for No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night in its season opener against Western Michigan in front of 73,928 at Spartan Stadium, but it surely helped that the Spartans made some big plays when it counted most in a 35-13 victory over the Broncos.
Detroit News
Niyo: Mel Tucker's transfers up to task again in MSU's opening win
East Lansing — More than a month ago, Mel Tucker wanted to make sure everyone understood it wasn’t as it looked last season. Or as easy as Kenneth Walker III made it look, anyway. Michigan State’s head coach knows the transfer portal is far from a perfect solution...
Detroit News
Trieu: In-state recruiting targets to visit Michigan State for season opener
Michigan State opens its 2022 campaign on Friday. The Spartans will use that as an opportunity to get recruits, mostly from inside the state with many games taking place on Thursday, to campus. Two of the top Class of 2024 prospects in the state, Rochester Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn...
Detroit News
Niyo: Mel Tucker's task: Don't waste time in taking Michigan State football to next level
East Lansing — The coaches coach the players. And as Michigan State finishes up its preparation for Friday night’s season opener against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium, it’s clear there’s a growing comfort level in that relationship. This is Mel Tucker’s third year in East Lansing,...
Detroit News
'We are Team O': Oxford Wildcats pay tribute to fallen classmates in spirited return
Oxford — As the sun was setting Friday on Wildcats Stadium on this picture-perfect late summer evening, something else had arisen, something not seen much around this northern Oakland County town over the nine months since that awful day when everything changed. Yes, there were more tears, lots of...
Detroit News
Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning
The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Northville mansion offers regency features of a castle lover's dreams
Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St. The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.
Detroit News
Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
Detroit News
Workers at Ann Arbor Starbucks strike again following 'retaliation'
Workers at a Starbucks Corp. in Ann Arbor walked off the job again on Friday morning and plan to stay on strike through Sunday following what union organizers call retaliatory measures and a denial of union representation. The action happened after the company on Thursday fired a colleague and union...
Detroit News
Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks
A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Detroit News
Northville woman files civil rights complaint against Costco for discrimination, harassment
Livonia — A Northville woman who works at Costco has filed a state civil rights complaint against the corporation, alleging she was discriminated against, humiliated and harassed while working at two Livonia locations. Wafa Aziz, 44, has worked at Costco since November 2018. From the beginning of her time...
