Kansas City police reach $1.5M settlement in 2018 wrongful death lawsuit
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Robert White in 2018.
Kansas City man arrested in Thursday homicide charged with 2021 murder
A Kansas City man arrested in a Thursday homicide faces a murder charge for an October 2021 deadly shooting following a ballistics report.
Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
Officer who helped chase down violent murder suspect gets flight with Thunderbirds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In October 2021, Sgt. Bobbie King helped capture a murder suspect facing several felonies in Kansas and Missouri. Police said Alyssa Leanne Arreola, accused in a stabbing and fatal shooting, had tried to escape arrest by running to a gas station and hiding in a back office.
Kansas City woman charged in fatal shooting of her husband
A Kansas City woman faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing her husband on Aug. 31 near Gillespie and Basie.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Prosecutor worries rape, incest survivors can be prosecuted under Missouri law
Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, is concerned rape and incest victims who seek abortion could be held criminally responsible under Missouri's new abortion ban.
Neighbor helps subdue axe-wielding suspected KC shooter
A suspected shooter is in Kansas City, Missouri police custody, thanks in part to a neighbor who took on who he describes as a "mad man with an axe."
Kansas City Police agree to pay $1.5 million after officers killed man being used as 'human shield'
The Kansas City Police Department has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the parents of a man fatally shot by police in 2018 at Barney Allis Plaza. A private security firm has also agreed to settle the case, but that settlement is confidential. The...
Kansas City Police Department trains officers to de-escalate potentially violent situations
De-escalation training has become a crucial aspect of educating police officers — both for recruits and veterans on the force. But that hasn't always been the case. "The responsibilities of the modern day police officer are so much greater," said Sgt. Ward Smith of the Kansas City Police Department's firearms training and tactics division.
Woman charged in shooting death of husband in his home bedroom
Jackson County prosecutors Friday charged a 40-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman in the shooting death of her husband earlier this week.
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
Man at Lansing prison in Kansas dies after being charged in cellmate’s homicide
A prisoner who died Tuesday at Lansing Correctional Facility reportedly killed himself after being charged with murdering his cellmate, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said in a news release....
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Crossing guard struck Wednesday in Raytown School District
A crossing guard working in the Raytown School District was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck by a car.
Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.
