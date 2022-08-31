NCAA approves big change to college football transfer portal

View the original article to see embedded media.

A big change is coming to the college football transfer portal as the NCAA has announced the introduction of so-called transfer windows.

The new changes will affect how often players can go from one school to another without penalty, while another major rule change was voted down.

The approved transfer portal windows create periods of time where athletes have to notify their coaches of their intent to transfer.

NCAA changes college football transfer portal

The new rule creates two transfer portal windows in college football and other sports:

45 days "beginning the day following the championship selection," and

a 15 day period in the first two weeks of May at the end of spring practice, May 1-15

the two windows last a total of 60 days

"Reasonable accommodations" will be made for players in FBS and FCS national championship games

The new transfer portal windows will go into effect in time for the 2022-23 college football season.

What the NCAA said

"Like their peers in the general student population, college athletes choose to transfer for any number of reasons," Georgia president and NCAA board chairman Jere Morehead said in a statement.

"We believe the changes enacted today enable member schools to adapt to students' needs, while also positioning students for long-term academic success.

"These changes to NCAA rules recognize further study is needed on graduation rates before we consider authorizing multiple transfer opportunities with immediate eligibility.

"We will continue to review potential modifications to transfer rules as the landscape evolves over time."

Other major rule change didn't pass

In the same vote, the NCAA voted down the idea of players entering the transfer portal an unlimited number of times without penalty.

Such a rule would have created complete free agency in college football and other sports by allowing players to move schools whenever they want.

Infractions process "modernized"

The NCAA announced new guidelines to streamline the infractions process and give faster resolutions to those who break the rules.

NCAA will dump the Independent Accountability Resolution Process because the number of cases it deals with was too great

New rules limit causes for appeals, increase the standard for overturning appeals, and changes arguments to it from oral to written form

NCAA will limit instances of extending the timeline for decisions to "extreme and clearly defined circumstances"

Measures take effect Jan. 1, 2023

