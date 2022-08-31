ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA approves big change to college football transfer portal

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhSev_0hd7DQCy00

View the original article to see embedded media.

A big change is coming to the college football transfer portal as the NCAA has announced the introduction of so-called transfer windows.

The new changes will affect how often players can go from one school to another without penalty, while another major rule change was voted down.

The approved transfer portal windows create periods of time where athletes have to notify their coaches of their intent to transfer.

NCAA changes college football transfer portal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxScg_0hd7DQCy00
Changes are coming to the college football transfer portal

The new rule creates two transfer portal windows in college football and other sports:

  • 45 days "beginning the day following the championship selection," and
  • a 15 day period in the first two weeks of May at the end of spring practice, May 1-15
  • the two windows last a total of 60 days
  • "Reasonable accommodations" will be made for players in FBS and FCS national championship games

The new transfer portal windows will go into effect in time for the 2022-23 college football season.

What the NCAA said

"Like their peers in the general student population, college athletes choose to transfer for any number of reasons," Georgia president and NCAA board chairman Jere Morehead said in a statement.

"We believe the changes enacted today enable member schools to adapt to students' needs, while also positioning students for long-term academic success.

"These changes to NCAA rules recognize further study is needed on graduation rates before we consider authorizing multiple transfer opportunities with immediate eligibility.

"We will continue to review potential modifications to transfer rules as the landscape evolves over time."

Other major rule change didn't pass

In the same vote, the NCAA voted down the idea of players entering the transfer portal an unlimited number of times without penalty.

Such a rule would have created complete free agency in college football and other sports by allowing players to move schools whenever they want.

Infractions process "modernized"

The NCAA announced new guidelines to streamline the infractions process and give faster resolutions to those who break the rules.

  • NCAA will dump the Independent Accountability Resolution Process because the number of cases it deals with was too great
  • New rules limit causes for appeals, increase the standard for overturning appeals, and changes arguments to it from oral to written form
  • NCAA will limit instances of extending the timeline for decisions to "extreme and clearly defined circumstances"
  • Measures take effect Jan. 1, 2023

( NCAA )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 17

Todd Richard
2d ago

It's still a disaster. The only time an athlete should be able transfer without sitting out a year is if the head coach leaves for any reason OR the program has been put on probation.

Reply
4
4America
3d ago

The NCAA has lost its standing. It looks like the SEC and others may break away to form their own organization.

Reply
8
Ernie Witucki
2d ago

This brutal transfer program has undermined college sports that hurts teamwork, competition, internal politics, huge jealousy factor, and media intrusions.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason

Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors

If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jere Morehead
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams is bad news for Alabama, Ohio State bettors

It was only a matter of when, not if the College Football Playoff would be expanded. Well, that time is finally here. The CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted Friday in favor of a 12-team playoff, according to multiple reports. The new model is expected to start with the 2026 season, though some details need to be ironed out to see if it could begin sooner.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#College Football Season#American Football#Fbs
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Thursday night Penn State-Purdue thriller

Kirk Herbstreit was pleased with how the Penn State-Purdue game on Thursday night went, much like the neutral fans who watched. The game ended up going back and forth with a game-winning drive from Penn State QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions scored with just under 1 minute to go in the game, winning 35-31.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
696
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy