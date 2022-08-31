5 Freeway shut down as crews battle brush fire in Castaic area
CASTAIC, Calif. (KNX) – All lanes of the 5 Freeway are closed fire crews battle a wildfire near Castaic.
California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 1:35 P.M, noting that all lanes on the 5 Freeway at Parker Road were blocked until further notice.
The Route fire was burning near Lake Hughes Road around 12:20 p.m., according to the Angeles National Forest reported.
CalFire reported that as of 2:30 p.m., the fire was 165 acres and at zero percent containment.
While no structures are threatened, KTLA reported two people, including a firefighter, were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The wildfire comes in the midst of a heat wave in the Southland area.
