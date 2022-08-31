ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

5 Freeway shut down as crews battle brush fire in Castaic area

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1AUk_0hd7DDyl00

CASTAIC, Calif. (KNX) – All lanes of the 5 Freeway are closed fire crews battle a wildfire near Castaic.

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 1:35 P.M, noting that all lanes on the 5 Freeway at Parker Road were blocked until further notice.

The Route fire was burning near Lake Hughes Road around 12:20 p.m., according to the Angeles National Forest reported.

CalFire reported that as of 2:30 p.m., the fire was 165 acres and at zero percent containment.

While no structures are threatened, KTLA reported two people, including a firefighter, were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The wildfire comes in the midst of a heat wave in the Southland area.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Castaic Home Destroyed by Powerful ‘Route Fire’

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one home was lost to the 5,208-acre Route Fire in Castaic, fire officials confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning, Sept.1. The blaze charred a mobile home on the 34900 block of Ridge Route Road between Castaic Lake and southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
CASTAIC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Castaic, CA
Accidents
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain

Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Downed aircraft closes Brackett Field Airport in La Verne

A small aircraft went down Saturday morning a Brackett Field Airport in La Verne. Images provided by the La Verne Fire Department showed the damaged aircraft on its side on what appeared to be one of the airport’s runways. The plane was badly damaged with glass and parts strewn across the ground. Only minor injuries […]
LA VERNE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Sierra Highway crash kills one

PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Freeway#Lago#Accident#California Highway Patrol#Sigalert#Lacofd#Ktla#Southland#Nb
scvnews.com

Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road

Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge. Public Works engineers are inspecting the structure for potential damage. Motorists should expect the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic

A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Stunning photo shows Route Fire from above

Smoke from the Route Fire near Castaic, California could be seen from miles away on the ground, but the view was even more dramatic from thousands of feet above the earth. KTLA viewer Emily Stronks snapped a photo from her window seat on a commercial flight Wednesday afternoon as the fire exploded to several thousand […]
CASTAIC, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy