5 Freeway shut down as crews battle brush fire in Castaic area

CASTAIC, Calif. (KNX) – All lanes of the 5 Freeway are closed fire crews battle a wildfire near Castaic.

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 1:35 P.M, noting that all lanes on the 5 Freeway at Parker Road were blocked until further notice.

The Route fire was burning near Lake Hughes Road around 12:20 p.m., according to the Angeles National Forest reported.

CalFire reported that as of 2:30 p.m., the fire was 165 acres and at zero percent containment.

While no structures are threatened, KTLA reported two people, including a firefighter, were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The wildfire comes in the midst of a heat wave in the Southland area.

