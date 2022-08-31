The Altrusa House in Green Bay is your home away from home. This 12-bedroom facility offers home-like accommodations for patients undergoing treatment along with their out-of-town friends and family members. Steps away from Bellin Heath and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, the Altrusa House is a non-profit 501(c)(3) hospitality house serving all local healthcare systems. Guests only pay $10 for their entire stay, regardless of the duration of their medical treatment and no guest is ever turned away because of an inability to pay. Supported by the community, the Altrusa house is celebrating 20 years of service this year.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO