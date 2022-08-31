ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Evers tours Kaukauna school to kick off new year, discuss recent ARPA funding

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- As students headed back to school Thursday, some Kaukauna students welcomed a couple of visitors. Gov. Tony Evers and State School Superintendent Jill Underly traveled to several schools across the state Thursday, including Electa Quinney Elementary. Evers -- a former teacher, principal and state school superintendent --...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay projects seventh straight year of enrollment growth

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 12 four-year campuses saw enrollment decline...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs to receive over $600,000

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two AmeriCorps programs in Northeast Wisconsin are receiving $637,945 in grant funding, after Serve Wisconsin announced that the state received $13.1 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps. The funding will support Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department where 21 AmeriCorps members will complete conservation projects and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Community Cares: The Altrusa House

The Altrusa House in Green Bay is your home away from home. This 12-bedroom facility offers home-like accommodations for patients undergoing treatment along with their out-of-town friends and family members. Steps away from Bellin Heath and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, the Altrusa House is a non-profit 501(c)(3) hospitality house serving all local healthcare systems. Guests only pay $10 for their entire stay, regardless of the duration of their medical treatment and no guest is ever turned away because of an inability to pay. Supported by the community, the Altrusa house is celebrating 20 years of service this year.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawano, WI
Government
City
Shawano, WI
Shawano, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Mishicot High School Principal and Superintendent Takes New Job in Suring

The Mishicot School District needs to find a new Superintendent and High School Principal. The Suring School District has announced that Dr. Paul Orlich has been hired as their superintendent for this school year, leaving Mishicot without one. Orlich was hired for the Mishicot job in 2018 and is taking...
MISHICOT, WI
Fox11online.com

Marinette, Florence counties join Brown with 'high' COVID spread; Door drops to 'medium'

(WLUK) -- With Labor Day weekend upon us, Door County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission. However, Brown, Marinette and Florence counties are at that level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto County DA resigns, governor seeking applicants

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr. has announced his resignation. According to the governor’s office, Burke’s resignation is effective Sept. 1. No reason was given for his resignation. Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy for the remainder...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absenteeism#Mental Health Issues#K12#School Resource
Fox11online.com

Green Bay elementary school closed after water pipe breaks

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students of a Green Bay elementary school will not be returning to class for their second day after a water pipe broke. Martin Elementary School will be closed Friday while crews make the necessary repairs. The district says there are several flooded classrooms and there is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay to provide update on national research status for bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is hosting public meetings to provide updates on its efforts to designate the Bay of Green Bay as a national reserve. The public is invited to learn about the initial site recommendation for the National Estuarine Research Reserve site...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Fox11online.com

Taking a tour of Little Chute's new million-dollar stadium

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Little Chute Area School District recently unveiled its new multi-purpose turf stadium. District officials say the artificial turf is intended to provide a safe, comfortable and modern space for activities and for athletic events. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Unison Credit Union...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County declares fentanyl a community health crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are acting to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths. They say the first step is to educate the public on the dangers of drug misuse. "It's time for us as a community to act," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. Streckenbach said...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Be the Light Walk aims to prevent suicide and reduce stigma

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay community is asked to come together to help prevent suicide. The annual "Be the Light Walk" returns on Saturday, September 10. The night is for survivors of suicide loss, community leaders, citizens and advocates. Money raised from the "Be the Light Walk" help...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy