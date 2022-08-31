Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Evers tours Kaukauna school to kick off new year, discuss recent ARPA funding
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- As students headed back to school Thursday, some Kaukauna students welcomed a couple of visitors. Gov. Tony Evers and State School Superintendent Jill Underly traveled to several schools across the state Thursday, including Electa Quinney Elementary. Evers -- a former teacher, principal and state school superintendent --...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay projects seventh straight year of enrollment growth
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 12 four-year campuses saw enrollment decline...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs to receive over $600,000
MADISON (WLUK) -- Two AmeriCorps programs in Northeast Wisconsin are receiving $637,945 in grant funding, after Serve Wisconsin announced that the state received $13.1 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps. The funding will support Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department where 21 AmeriCorps members will complete conservation projects and...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Community Cares: The Altrusa House
The Altrusa House in Green Bay is your home away from home. This 12-bedroom facility offers home-like accommodations for patients undergoing treatment along with their out-of-town friends and family members. Steps away from Bellin Heath and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, the Altrusa House is a non-profit 501(c)(3) hospitality house serving all local healthcare systems. Guests only pay $10 for their entire stay, regardless of the duration of their medical treatment and no guest is ever turned away because of an inability to pay. Supported by the community, the Altrusa house is celebrating 20 years of service this year.
seehafernews.com
Mishicot High School Principal and Superintendent Takes New Job in Suring
The Mishicot School District needs to find a new Superintendent and High School Principal. The Suring School District has announced that Dr. Paul Orlich has been hired as their superintendent for this school year, leaving Mishicot without one. Orlich was hired for the Mishicot job in 2018 and is taking...
Fox11online.com
Marinette, Florence counties join Brown with 'high' COVID spread; Door drops to 'medium'
(WLUK) -- With Labor Day weekend upon us, Door County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission. However, Brown, Marinette and Florence counties are at that level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto County DA resigns, governor seeking applicants
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr. has announced his resignation. According to the governor’s office, Burke’s resignation is effective Sept. 1. No reason was given for his resignation. Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy for the remainder...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay elementary school closed after water pipe breaks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students of a Green Bay elementary school will not be returning to class for their second day after a water pipe broke. Martin Elementary School will be closed Friday while crews make the necessary repairs. The district says there are several flooded classrooms and there is...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police warn parents about posting “First Day of School” pictures
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “First Day of School” pictures will soon flood your social media feeds. “It’s something that parents look forward to, the memories of each year taking that photo,” said Lt. Meghan Cash, the Public Information Officer for the Appleton Police Department. However, a...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay to provide update on national research status for bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is hosting public meetings to provide updates on its efforts to designate the Bay of Green Bay as a national reserve. The public is invited to learn about the initial site recommendation for the National Estuarine Research Reserve site...
Fox11online.com
Taking a tour of Little Chute's new million-dollar stadium
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Little Chute Area School District recently unveiled its new multi-purpose turf stadium. District officials say the artificial turf is intended to provide a safe, comfortable and modern space for activities and for athletic events. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Unison Credit Union...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
Fox11online.com
Brown County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Officials in Brown County are acting to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths. They say the first step is to educate the public on the dangers of drug misuse. "It's time for us as a community to act," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. Streckenbach said...
Shawano, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Little Chute High School football team will have a game with Shawano Community High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Little Chute High SchoolShawano Community High School.
Fox11online.com
Be the Light Walk aims to prevent suicide and reduce stigma
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay community is asked to come together to help prevent suicide. The annual "Be the Light Walk" returns on Saturday, September 10. The night is for survivors of suicide loss, community leaders, citizens and advocates. Money raised from the "Be the Light Walk" help...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
