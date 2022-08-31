ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sean Hannity deposed in lawsuit alleging Fox News pushed election conspiracy theories

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxsGC_0hd7BwBg00

Sean Hannity appears on FOX News Channel's "Hannity" at FOX Studios on May 11, 2015 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Fox News host Sean Hannity is scheduled to be deposed on Wednesday in a billion-dollar election conspiracy lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. In the lawsuit, which was filed by Dominion last March, they allege that Fox News had a hand in pushing an agenda pertaining to Trump's claim that the 2020 election was unfairly won by President Biden. Fellow Fox hosts Tucker Carlson, Jeannine Pirro and former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs are also named in association to the lawsuit, according to ABC News.

"Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," a representative for Dominion stated in their initial complaint against the network. "Fox recklessly disregarded the truth . . . Indeed, Fox knew these statements about Dominion were lies."

"The critical issue here is the state of mind of Fox and those individual people," Floyd Abrams, one of the country's leading experts on First Amendment law, said in a quote to ABC News. "What did they say about Dominion, and did they believe it? "In order for Dominion to win, it has to show that what was said was not just false, but that it was known or suspected to be false."

In a statement issued by a spokesperson for Fox in regards to the lawsuit they maintain that no wrong-doing was done on their part saying "We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported, and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Fox took a small flame" of disinformation and "turned it into a forest fire," Dominion said in its lawsuit per coverage by CNN. "The truth matters. Lies have consequences."

Comments / 32

Oregon Mike
2d ago

Hannity is a fake and his audience are true desperate idiots that believe anything and can’t have a thought of their own , sad situation

Reply(11)
26
Dewey
2d ago

Hannity better start explaining his role in 1/6 coup attempt. Damn traitor 😡

Reply(1)
21
Kathryn Crane
12h ago

Hannity knows what he's done. and he says -He's pretty proud of it..What? Lying to your viewers makes you proud.. Morally corrupt is a better way to put it.. Shameful disgrace of a man..

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Floyd Abrams
Person
Lou Dobbs
Person
Tucker Carlson
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Fox Business#News Channel#Election#Fox News Channel#Fox Studios#Dominion Voting Systems#Abc News
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself. Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Salon

Trump loses it on Truth Social over scathing op-ed in Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper

Former President Donald Trump complained on his Truth Social website after the NY Post posted a harsh editorial online on Tuesday evening. "Attorney General Merrick Garland's raid on Mar-a-Lago has ex-President Donald Trump back in the news. That's a problem for Republicans, who need to move beyond him," argued the tabloid, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
POTUS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy