Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego
OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Fan Fair back for second year
FULTON — Fulton Fan Fair, a fan event similar to a smaller sized Comic Con, returns on Sept. 17. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fulton Polish Home, located at 153 W. 1st St. S.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John F. Ratigan: Builder of Oswego
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OCSD opening day presentations focus on increased DEI initiatives, appreciating students’ cultures
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District recently celebrated its opening day at Oswego High School with district faculty, administration, and educators with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and student-school culture. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin delivered the opening address.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mexico volleyball defeats Hannibal in four sets
HANNIBAL — The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team opened its season with a win on Thursday, winning the final three sets for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-19) victory over Hannibal. The Warriors took control early for a first-set win, but the Tigers roared back to win the final...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating death of teenagers in MVA
REDFIELD — Members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident Wednesday night, where two teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was in the area of 6200 county Route 17 in the town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m., deputies said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island
FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Market House sale now a ‘done deal’ with Ed Alberts purchasing the property
OSWEGO — One of the most historic buildings in Oswego is now under new ownership. The Palladium-Times was notified Wednesday that the purchase of Old City Hall, also known as the Market House, was a “done deal,” according to Abby Weaver, the chief director of operations for Riverwalk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton girls soccer wins Mexico tournament in penalty kicks
MEXICO — The Fulton varsity girls soccer team opened its season with a trophy, winning the Mexico girls soccer tournament in penalty kicks on Friday. The Red Raiders and Tigers tied 2-2 through regulation, and the game was officially recorded as a tie before PKs decided the tournament victor.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego boys soccer scores twice in second half to beat Mexico
MEXICO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team broke through in the second half on Friday, with goals by Daniel Callen and Peyton Christ guiding the Bucs to a 2-0 win over Mexico in the consolation round of the Mexico varsity boys soccer tournament. “We just wanted to build...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton volleyball earns sweep of Marcellus in home opener
FULTON — The Fulton girls varsity volleyball team secured its second win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of the Marcellus Mustangs in a powerhouse affair. The first game was kept close with Marcellus taking an early lead, getting up by as much as seven points. However, their flow was disrupted by Fulton head coach Jessica Frost, who called a timeout following a string of service errors and poor passing. She told her squad the way back into the game was to keep it simple.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barbara F. Rowan
Barbara F. Rowan, 81, of Oswego, passed on Aug. 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, Barbara was the daughter of the late Franklin S. and Frances H. (Clark) Murray.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Speedway to crown track champions on Saturday
FULTON — The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will join track championship night at Fulton Speedway on Saturday in a program presented by Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing. After a season full of racing with its triumphs and defeats for racing teams, it all comes down to this...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2-Minute Drill (9/2/2022): Fulton volleyball opens season with sweep of Westhill
WESTHILL — The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 3-0 sweep of Westhill on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20. Natalie Frost had 13 kills, five digs, and three blocks for the Red Raiders, while Sydney Sachel had five kills, 15 assists, and three aces. Calie Shepard had five kills, with Bella Bogardus adding 23 digs and two assists.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Championship night is today at Brewerton Speedway
BREWERTON — When the racing teams started the season at the Brewerton Speedway in early May, they were pointing to wins and track championships after an offseason in their race shops preparing for 2022. After a season of victories and defeats that had only one rainout, it all points...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fahnestock eager to start new administrative role at alma mater
PULASKI — Upon returning to the halls of Pulaski Middle-High School in the fall, Blue Devils alum Jordan Fahnestock will take on a new role as the school’s principal. In his 14 years as an employee at PACS, Fahnestock has worn many hats, including teaching assistant, social studies teacher, social studies department chair, class adviser, student government adviser, varsity club adviser, varsity boys basketball coach, and girls varsity track and field coach.
Comments / 0