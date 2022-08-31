Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
travelweekly.com
New, new, new New Orleans
New Orleans, a city that often reinvents itself -- sometimes willingly, sometimes owing to unforeseen circumstances -- has done so again. And, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, people are re-re-re-re-discovering it. There are new things to see, new places to stay, new places to eat. But to...
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
fox8live.com
Southern Decadence kicks off, celebrating 50 years
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southern Decadence has officially begun. It’s been 50 years of what’s known as the “Gay Mardi Gras” and one of the biggest events in the city. The festival is expected to bring in over 300,000 people this year. After two years off,...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
myneworleans.com
Registy of Charitable Events: September – December
Tickets: $250.00 (Single Ticket) Location: Arnaud’s Restaurant 813 Bienville St. Contact: 504-899-4501, lighthouselouisiana.org/give. Location: 2601 Severn Ave. Location: 4238 Magazine St. (La Petite Grocery) Contact: 504-899-1144, wrbh.org. September 17. NOLA Bluedoo Fest. Benefits: Tulane Cancer Center. Tickets: No entry fee to attend. There is a walk/run registration fee, and...
verylocal.com
Labor Day events in New Orleans
The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
ladatanews.com
Lower Ninth Ward Hosts First Festival
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many neighborhoods in New Orleans are still finding ways to recover, and revive their neighborhoods, both physically and economically from the damages and loss from 2005. Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions across the state, community events have played a considerable part in the rehabilitation of various parts of the city.
bizneworleans.com
Willow School to Celebrate New Program and Campus Names
NEW ORLEANS — The K-12 charter school formerly known as Lusher will officially unveil its new program name and individual school building names at four separate events on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at three Uptown campuses. In 2021, after a grassroots demand for change made national headlines, the...
myneworleans.com
Date Night
Now that the doors to the Crescent City have swung wide open, singles are ready to mingle, couples are keen to canoodle and friend groups are hankering for hangout time. Whether you’re feeling amorous or adventurous, are in stilettos or sneakers, have tickets to a Broadway performance or rezzies for a romantic nightcap, we scoured the city for hotspots and activities to suit the quintessential questions: where should we go and what should we do?
wwoz.org
Soul Sister’s 16th Annual Birthday Jam Gathers Legends for a “Two Step Throwback Edition” at Tipitina’s
*Soul Sister's 16th Annual Birthday Jam: The Two Step Throwback Edition featuring the band Switch; plus DJ Soul Sister and DJ Captain Charles; and Master of Ceremonies, Papa Smurf*. The show is also a tribute to original "throwback" Black New Orleans radio from the 1970s and 1980s, championed by Soul...
myneworleans.com
Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do
The 2022 Zoo-To-Do gathered 3,500 supporters to celebrate Audubon’s conservation efforts for pollinators. In the fall of 2022, the Zoo’s Tropical Bird House will reopen and renovations to Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium will soon bring new exhibits. Sponsors and Patron Partygoers enjoyed specialty cocktails and cuisine and access...
NOLA.com
New brewery and barbecue restaurant coming to New Orleans, blocks from the Superdome
A regional restaurant group with a reputation for beer and a local pitmaster known for his way around the smoker are bringing a two-pronged concept to downtown New Orleans, very close to the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The brewery and restaurant called Brewery Saint X and a counter-service...
theadvocate.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans
When people think of New Orleans, three things tend to come to mind—booze, music, and food. This trifecta is the foundation of our culture and is woven into every thread of our daily lives. It is no mystery that our most popular dishes involve seafood; whether it is shucking and slurping on oysters during happy hour, or pinching crawfish tails surrounded by family and friends at the boil, seafood brings our people together. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, a lot of the “well known” spots in town tend to deliver sub-par experiences catered to the annual hordes of tourists that descend upon the French Quarter and its surrounding areas. So, before you go make the line at restaurants that are only known for having had an ill-tempered British chef—who knows diddly squat about our culture—publicly humiliate them on national television, consider these local gems that deliver tried and true experiences when it comes to our favorite cuisine.
myneworleans.com
Red Tie Affair
Ochsner Health’s annual Red Tie Affair, presented by Lemoine, raised more than $260,000 for the patients and programs of the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute. Christopher White, MD, MACC, MSCAI, FAHA, FESC, FACP, system chairman for cardiovascular disease and director of John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, was awarded the John L. Ochsner Heart and Vascular Award of Excellence.
fox8live.com
More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. “I’m not happy with the direction...
thelouisianaweekend.com
2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
myneworleans.com
The Cozy Edit
Though September in the Crescent City doesn’t necessarily arrive with a chill in the air, it does come with visions of cozier calendar days ahead. Embrace the seasonal mood by surrounding yourself with autumnal-inspired accessories that make you want to stroll and snuggle in style. Bask in the comforting...
myneworleans.com
McEnery Residential
The source of McEnery Residential’s powerful and highly acclaimed presence within the New Orleans real estate landscape lies in its people. McEnery Residential’s ability to attract the New Orleans real estate market’s most vibrant, accomplished professionals is recognized by not only its client base but evidenced by the following McEnery Residential agents featured in New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 Top Real Estate list.
myneworleans.com
Raising the Bar
The old adage that food doesn’t have to be complicated to be good springs to life at Sukeban, a new Izakaya on Oak Street where the quality of its foundational ingredients lifts it above the noise of most other Japanese places around town. The name ‘Sukeban’ translates (approximately) to “Girl Boss,” referring to the subversive leaders of Tokyo’s girl street gangs in the 1970s. It’s a tongue-in-cheek call out by owner and executive Chef Jacqueline Blanchard and sets the tone of the operational ethos underscoring her first foray into restaurant ownership (Blanchard also owns the nearby high-end culinary boutique Coutelier). Her restaurant has landed focused, fully formed and on-point, and I can’t wait to return to it again soon.
