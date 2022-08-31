Unfortunately, Paige Bueckers will not be suiting up for UConn women's basketball this season after tearing her ACL. We will have the opportunity to see Bueckers in a Huskies' uniform again though, she says. In her first session with the media since injuring her knee this summer, Bueckers told reporters she is not thinking about entering the 2023 WNBA Draft right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO