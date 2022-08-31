ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Paige Bueckers Announces Decision On Her Future At UConn

Unfortunately, Paige Bueckers will not be suiting up for UConn women's basketball this season after tearing her ACL. We will have the opportunity to see Bueckers in a Huskies' uniform again though, she says. In her first session with the media since injuring her knee this summer, Bueckers told reporters she is not thinking about entering the 2023 WNBA Draft right now.
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: After escape at Purdue, linemen, true freshmen need to break out vs. Ohio

I want to feel sorry for the Ohio Bobcats 8 days from now. Why? Because I want to see Penn State’s offensive line pummel somebody. Anybody. A Group of 5 school that finished 106th nationally in rushing defense last year will do. Also, I want the Nittany Lions’ true freshman backs and backup quarterback to see plenty of action in a confidence-boosting scenario after their debuts Thursday night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors

If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight

Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Larry Brown Sports

Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason

Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
BLACKSBURG, VA
ClutchPoints

South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt

College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORANGEBURG, SC
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans react to incredible Penn State-Purdue finish

Penn State ended up beating Purdue on an incredible late-game drive. That was Sean Clifford’s best drive, too, and he saved it for the end to beat Purdue. Clifford led the Nittany Lions, completing 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown pass. It was redemption of sorts after the pick-6 earlier. This was a significant road win for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of North Dakota-Nebraska duel in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is back at it again. The winner of North Dakota-Nebraska has now been predicted. Nebraska is still searching for Scott Frost’s 1st winning season after a 3-9 finish in 2021. The Cornhuskers weren’t shy about giving him all the tools for success through the transfer portal.
LINCOLN, NE

