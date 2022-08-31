Read full article on original website
Related
There Are 8 College Football Games Tonight - Here's The Schedule
Week 1 of the college football season is already in full swing. On Friday night, college football fans will have the privilege of tracking eight exciting matchups. Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3...
Desmond Howard Changes His Mind On College Football Playoff
There was a time when Desmond Howard opposed the idea of a College Football Playoff expansion. But with a vote reportedly set to take place on Friday, the ESPN college football analyst has changed his tune on the subject. Howard shared his thoughts on the matter during Thursday's episode of...
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
Paige Bueckers Announces Decision On Her Future At UConn
Unfortunately, Paige Bueckers will not be suiting up for UConn women's basketball this season after tearing her ACL. We will have the opportunity to see Bueckers in a Huskies' uniform again though, she says. In her first session with the media since injuring her knee this summer, Bueckers told reporters she is not thinking about entering the 2023 WNBA Draft right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming update: Report details wide receiver's status for Notre Dame
Julian Fleming is hoping to get on the field in Ohio State’s opener vs. Notre Dame Saturday night, but that may not happen. The talented wide receiver will be a game-time decision, according to 11W’s Griffin Strom. Emeka Egbuka would likely start in place of Fleming if he...
Bill Walton, Troy Aikman React to UCLA's Impending Move to Big Ten
The two Hall of Famers did not seem to be massive fans of the Bruins leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: After escape at Purdue, linemen, true freshmen need to break out vs. Ohio
I want to feel sorry for the Ohio Bobcats 8 days from now. Why? Because I want to see Penn State’s offensive line pummel somebody. Anybody. A Group of 5 school that finished 106th nationally in rushing defense last year will do. Also, I want the Nittany Lions’ true freshman backs and backup quarterback to see plenty of action in a confidence-boosting scenario after their debuts Thursday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Has A Blunt Message For ESPN Following Big Win Over West Virginia
The 2022 Backyard Brawl was one for the ages. Pitt notched a 38-31 victory over West Virginia in dramatic fashion, capped by a late pick-six for the go-ahead touchdown. However, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't exactly a happy camper following the win. Narduzzi joined Scott Van Pelt on...
Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors
If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl
West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight
Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason
Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt
College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College football expansion: Big Ten met with Washington, targeting 5 schools
The latest phase of college football expansion and realignment could involve the Big Ten again if the conference gets its way. The league is targeting four schools from the Pac-12 in addition to Notre Dame for further expansion, according to Action Network. This latest push comes after ...
Penn State Says 'Unlawful' Crowds Could Face Arrest Celebrating Win
The Lions beat Purdue 35-31 in West Lafayette. Back in State College, the university asked cheering crowds to disperse.
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to incredible Penn State-Purdue finish
Penn State ended up beating Purdue on an incredible late-game drive. That was Sean Clifford’s best drive, too, and he saved it for the end to beat Purdue. Clifford led the Nittany Lions, completing 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown pass. It was redemption of sorts after the pick-6 earlier. This was a significant road win for the Nittany Lions.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of North Dakota-Nebraska duel in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is back at it again. The winner of North Dakota-Nebraska has now been predicted. Nebraska is still searching for Scott Frost’s 1st winning season after a 3-9 finish in 2021. The Cornhuskers weren’t shy about giving him all the tools for success through the transfer portal.
Comments / 1