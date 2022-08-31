-0- A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Prairie has reopened following a several months-long reconstruction project. In order to facilitate improvements to the intersection at State Highways 32 and 165, officials elected earlier this summer to completely block off the intersection, cutting off the most direct route into and out of Illinois for many drivers. Officials at the time said the roads would reopen by Labor Day. The roadblocks were removed on Friday.

RACINE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO