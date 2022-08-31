Read full article on original website
CBS 58
MPD: Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash near N. 17th and W. Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened early Friday, Sept. 2. Police say around 12:05 a.m., a vehicle disregarded a red light near North 17th Street and West Vliet Street and collided with a second vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the second vehicle to roll on its side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia motorcycle crash; 1 dead, 1 flown to hospital
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police say one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Sept. 2. The crash happened at the intersection of 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police said the motorcycle was headed east on 6 Mile and ran a red light.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 34th and Wells that left a 41-year-old Milwaukee man with serious injuries. Police say he is in stable condition. Police say a suspect fired shots while inside a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Milwaukee police continue to seek an...
wgtd.org
Double Fatality; Racine Council Vacancies; Busy Highways Reopen
-0- A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Prairie has reopened following a several months-long reconstruction project. In order to facilitate improvements to the intersection at State Highways 32 and 165, officials elected earlier this summer to completely block off the intersection, cutting off the most direct route into and out of Illinois for many drivers. Officials at the time said the roads would reopen by Labor Day. The roadblocks were removed on Friday.
CBS 58
Car chase followed by a deadly confrontation near Water St. Friday night with 47-year-old suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A car chase for a suspect being sought by police in a homicide investigation, which started just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near 22nd St. and National Ave., ended with a suspect fatally shot near Juneau Ave. and Edison St. in Downtown Milwaukee. MPD...
CBS 58
29-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near Teutonia and Groeling Avenues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting near Teutonia and Groeling Avenues early Thursday, Sept. 1. Police say it happened just before 2:15 a.m. According to officials, the 29-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in...
CBS 58
Police investigate shooting of 19-year-old near 47th & Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 a 19-year-old man was shot near 47th St. and Hampton Ave. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
wlip.com
Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
WI-794 southbound reopens at Howard Ave following rollover crash
All of the southbound lanes of WI-794 have reopened following a rollover crash. The crash happened near Howard Avenue around 5:47 a.m.
CBS 58
'She was a good woman': Husband of woman fatally shot near 22nd and Center speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Eight-five-year-old Ivory Mallory is remembering his wife after she was killed in a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee. Mallory was also injured, including two others. The shooter is still on the run. The Mallorys live near 22nd and Center, and say the suspect -- 57-year-old Leslie Bost...
CBS 58
2nd man found dead inside Brown Deer home
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a second deceased person was found inside a home in Brown Deer, near 62nd and Tower. Brown Deer police on Thursday, Sept. 1, reported an 18-year-old man -- identified as Amarion Brown -- was found dead inside the same home. Brown...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store...
nbc15.com
Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Nearly Half of All Guns Seized by Milwaukee Police Since 2020 Come From 5 North and Northwest Side ZIP Code Areas
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 firearms from Jan. 1, 2020, to July 8, 2022, nearly half of which came from five North and Northwest...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee man safe
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday evening, Sept. 1 for Willie Johnson, 83, of Milwaukee. Police said Johnson was found safe. There were concerns after Johnson was reported to have been last seen walking on Nash Street in the area near 51st and Nash around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Nine vehicles involved in two crashes on I-41
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to be cautious following two crashes on I-41.
Beaver Dam firefighters battle blaze with ‘heavy smoke and fire’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam firefighters battled a blaze with “heavy smoke and fire” Thursday night, according to department officials. Crews first responded to the 500 block of West Mackie Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting the initial report. When they got to the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke on the backside of the house. They later found fire inside of the two-story home.
