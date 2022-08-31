Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
WLFI.com
Local Kentucky flood drive now open to monetary donations
The Kentucky flood relief drive organized by a Frankfort resident is now accepting monetary donations. Local Kentucky flood drive now open to monetary donations. The Kentucky flood relief drive organized by a Frankfort resident is now accepting monetary donations.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The First Time Storm Complex Was Called "Derecho" & How It Is Connected to Our Area
Local Weather History: The First Time Storm Complex Was Called "Derecho" & How It Is Connected to Our Area. Dr. Gustavus Detlef Hindrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa & founder of the state's first weather service, discovered an unusually intense, widespread windstorm in 1877 that struck Iowa. He published results of the storm later in the Weather Research Journal in 1888. He coined the term "derecho", which means "straight" in Spanish, referring to the uni-directional wind pattern damage across entire central part of the state that was exceptional due to the scope & intensity in the damage. This brought about this special designation.
WLFI.com
The first bus carrying migrants from the US-Mexico border in Texas arrives in Chicago, officials say
The state of Texas, which for several months has bussed thousands of newly arrived migrants at the US-Mexico border to New York City and Washington, DC, has set a new metropolitan area as a destination: Chicago. Undocumented migrants on board a charter bus from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday night,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Amber Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis 9-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Amber Alert has been cancelled. An Amber Alert has been issued for a Indianapolis child believed to be in extreme danger. The victim, Delilah Jennings, is a 9 year old female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.
WLFI.com
Mohr powers No. 1 Harrison past No. 4 Zionsville
After a big win over Carmel, Harrison continues their streak and defeats Zionsville, 3-2. It was a top five matchup at Harrison High School with the Raiders ranked number one and the Eagles ranked number four. Aaron Gu, a U.S. Naval Academy tennis commit, played at one singles for the...
Comments / 0