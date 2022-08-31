Read full article on original website
Related
Mega MIllions results for 09/02/22; jackpot worth $169 million
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $169 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Sept. 2. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 6 will be worth $191 million...
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
The wildest rides we saw on Michigan’s infamous Giant Slide which closes soon
DETROIT - This holiday weekend is your last chance to experience Michigan’s infamous slide which has gained national and even international attention due to a lot of people going dangerously fast and actually going airborne, slamming back down onto the metal track. The Belle Isle Giant Slide is open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Afternoon Delight still makes its bran muffin with its original recipe
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Afternoon Delight owner Joanne Williams said there are still some things that haven’t changed since the restaurant opened in 1978. The Ann Arbor breakfast and lunch spot has expanded its menu over the years, but Williams said some menu items, like its freshly baked bran muffins, are still made from their original recipes.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: There’s more than wine at Cherry Creek Cellars in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, MI – While wine is No. 1 at Cherry Creek Cellars, you won’t want to pass up the food. Cherry Creek Cellars was opened by John and Denise Burtka in 2003. It’s currently owned by Patrick Spensley, who joined the winery’s team in 2011 and took over as owner in 2018.
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cruisin’ Chef’s ‘Trashcan Burger’ has mac and cheese, pulled pork
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The Mount Pleasant-based Cruisin’ Chef food truck offers quick-service burgers and pulled pork, “Heat & Eat” meals for easy dinners and catering for special events. Chef Pete and Alanna Lieber’s food truck serves street burgers, pulled pork dishes, three-cheese mac and cheese,...
Warning signs, rescue ring installed at Lake Michigan beach amid rash of drownings
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Rip current warning signs and a rescue ring have been installed at a popular West Michigan beach amid a rash of drownings this year in Lake Michigan. The signs and life preserver were installed Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Laketown Beach, located at 6710 142nd Ave. in Laketown Township. The beach is located south of Holland.
Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted
MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
Conventions, campaigns and court fights: Michigan November election preview
Michigan’s general election season officially kicked off this week, with the conclusion of the Republican convention and a look forward to November’s marquee races. The Michigan GOP escaped the drama of a delegate dispute from Macomb County, as well as a planned challenge to governor candidate Tudor Dixon’s running mate. When the dust settled, the Republican ticket was set, ready to fight Democrats for the state’s top offices: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
Cryptocurrency is a bipartisan issue for Michigan lawmakers
Lawmakers in the Michigan Senate are exploring a new avenue in the cryptocurrency field, and both the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader have signed on in support. Senate Bill 888 would create the state’s first Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission. It would be responsible for investigating the dozens...
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
Nurses needed at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center facilities across the state
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is recruiting nurses to work at health care facilities throughout Michigan, including in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Oscoda. VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers said the health system, which employs more than 300 nurses across the state,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rico’s Deli has delicious sandwiches that ‘won’t break your pocketbook’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Rico’s Deli in Walker, customers can find oven-baked subs, grilled panini sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza and more. Owner Rico Neslon says he prides himself on using fresh ingredients at an affordable price. “You can come in and get something that’s fresh, made with...
Man suspected of robbing 2 banks in Ann Arbor arrested while robbing bank in Ohio
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later was arrested in Ohio while robbing yet another bank. The suspect, 62, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, in Norwalk, Ohio south of...
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0