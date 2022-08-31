ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Mt. Morris area boil water advisory lifted

MT. MORRIS, MI -- Genesee County has lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Mt. Morris and parts of Mt. Morris and Vienna townships. The county Drain Commissioner’s Office said the precautionary order was lifted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, after two rounds of water testing showed results within normal parameters for safe drinking water.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Conventions, campaigns and court fights: Michigan November election preview

Michigan’s general election season officially kicked off this week, with the conclusion of the Republican convention and a look forward to November’s marquee races. The Michigan GOP escaped the drama of a delegate dispute from Macomb County, as well as a planned challenge to governor candidate Tudor Dixon’s running mate. When the dust settled, the Republican ticket was set, ready to fight Democrats for the state’s top offices: Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
MICHIGAN STATE
