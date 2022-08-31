CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes will be coming to Champaign County’s Labor Day Parade this year, namely its location. The parade is being moved from Prairie Park in Urbana to downtown Champaign. Parade Committee Chairman Dave Beck said this is because of construction that is starting in the park. The parade has been in Urbana […]

