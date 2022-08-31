Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Two bats test positive for rabies in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two bats in Champaign County have tested for rabies over the past several months. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District wants to make the public alert. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread...
foxillinois.com
Bat tests positive for rabies in Illinois county
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The second bat has tested positive for rabies in Champaign County. UPDATE: Illinois reports 4 rabid bats in two weeks. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) urges the public to be aware of rabid animals, in particular bats. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT SEAT BELT OPERATION IN VERMILION COUNTY WEDNESDAY
– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during August. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
hoiabc.com
2 transported to hospital in stable condition after rollover crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a rollover Wednesday in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared at 4:05 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured & Arrested Following Train/Vehicle Crash
One person was injured after a train/vehicle crash that occurred around 10 p.m. on August 31st. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Vint, 31, of Mazon Illinois was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol following a traffic crash involving a train in the area of Reed Road and Gorman Road.
WAND TV
Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic. According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
WAND TV
Police locate man involved in hit and run crash in Ford County
ASHKUM, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police report the man wanted for his involvement in an incident that occurred on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 261 in Ford County has been located. Police announced 27-year-old Sergio Huerta of Huntsville, TX who allegedly fled from the scene of an...
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
WAND TV
Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter
DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
Changes coming to Champaign County Labor Day Parade
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes will be coming to Champaign County’s Labor Day Parade this year, namely its location. The parade is being moved from Prairie Park in Urbana to downtown Champaign. Parade Committee Chairman Dave Beck said this is because of construction that is starting in the park. The parade has been in Urbana […]
WAND TV
Ways to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend on a budget
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Looking ahead to the three day weekend, you deserve to relax and so does your wallet. Despite the high prices, there are plenty of ways to celebrate without breaking the bank. "Of course we have our parks and trails. We have over 60 parks and lots...
Tuscola school board buys out of high school principal’s contract
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tuscola School District cut ties with Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus in a unanimous vote by the Board of Education Wednesday. The separation agreement included a nearly $140,000 buyout, more than the former administrator’s salary, pension and benefits combined ($119,650) for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Board secretary Darold […]
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
