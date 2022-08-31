ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail

By Jaymes Langrehr
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists.

The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a local resident reported being injured by a cord strung across the bike path near Allied Drive early Friday morning. That person found cords strung up again on Monday and Tuesday morning before taking them down.

Officers on patrol reported finding yet another cord hung across the path at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and took photos before taking it down and collecting it as evidence.

While previous reports indicated an HDMI or similar electrical cord being hung across the path, photos provided by Madison police on Wednesday showed a thinner, copper-colored wire being used.

Courtesy: Madison Police Department

Police say they are continuing to patrol the area and investigate, but anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. People can also call Madison police directly at 608-255-2345.

In the meantime, the department is urging people on bikes to be aware of their surroundings and stay vigilant if they are riding in the early morning hours.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

