ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Harlem#Violent Crime
TheDailyBeast

Child Sat With Bodies of Slain Mom and Man for 3 Days After Shooting

A little boy was left alone in a Syracuse, New York, apartment for three days with the bodies of his mother and a man after the two were fatally shot in late August. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Alexis Sellin, the boy's mother, and Jamie Crawford were fatally shot on Aug. 21, but the boy, described as blind and paraplegic, was not discovered until a health aide entered the apartment on Aug. 24. According to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center, on the night of the shooting, neighbors had reported a pounding noise that sounded like someone was trying to enter an apartment. But responding police officers, who arrived around six minutes after the initial call, said there was “no loud banging” and apparently did not enter the apartment. Assistant District Attorney Shaun Chase said that prosecutors ruled out a murder-suicide, and reported that surveillance footage showed the people responsible for the deaths leaving the apartment before the police arrived. Sellin's son did not eat for three days and has not talked to authorities while he is recovering.Read it at Syracuse.com
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS LA

Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home

A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
TORRANCE, CA
Daily Mail

Florida deputy resigns after shocking video shows him pulling over SUV driven by pregnant woman and arresting her at gunpoint in front of her three young children because she didn't stop soon enough

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after shocking body camera footage showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop last week, threatening to shoot her as her three kids cowered inside the car. The frightening encounter transpired late last Friday, and saw Ebony Washington pulled over...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy