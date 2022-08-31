ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Mashed

Does Ree Drummond Actually Eat The Recipes She Demonstrates?

The Pioneer Woman is nothing if not real. Actually, sorry; that's not her real name. Ree Drummond is her name, and being real is her game. And fans can't get enough of the very real chef and her real food and really interesting life on a ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma are. Really.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob

When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatherly

Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest

Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Five common mistakes people make when cooking steak, according to top chefs

Cooking a perfectly seasoned and seared steak isn’t necessarily hard, but there are still various pitfalls that amateur chefs fall victim to. From placing the meat on a lukewarm pan to trying to achieve a good sear by relying on an oven alone, a good steak can be ruined in a matter of minutes.Nothing compares to the error of slicing a steak that has just finished cooking, however, and watching as the flavourful juices escape the meat before it's even reached your plate. To find out the biggest mistakes people make when cooking steak, and what to do instead,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers

The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
INTERNET
Fox News

Chicken fajita tacos: Try the dinner recipe

If you're searching for an easy dinner idea, give these chicken fajita tacos a whirl. "Our chicken fajita tacos are the answer on a night when you have little time, low bandwidth and maybe even limited ingredients. This delicious dish can be made in 28 minutes or less and only uses one pan. That means quick cook time and minimal after-dinner cleanup," says Julie Park, co-creator of platein28.com.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Molly Yeh's Chickpea Tot Hotdish Is Pure Comfort Food

Welcome to The Pioneer Woman Cookbook Club! This month, we're featuring Molly Yeh, chef, food blogger, host of the Food Network show Girl Meets Farm, and cookbook author of Home Is Where the Eggs Are, available for pre-order. Read on to learn about how her perspective on food has changed since Molly on the Range and grab a delicious hotdish recipe just in time for all those fall potlucks.
RECIPES

