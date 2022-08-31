ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Register

Bonnie Elaine Small of Owensboro, Ky.

Bonnie Elaine Small, 88, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Aug. 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 6, 1934, in Cadillac, Mich., to the late Herbert and Ann Thomas. Bonnie worked for the State of Illinois for 25 years. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and spending quality...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nearly three hour stand off in Evansville ends with one man in jail. Authorities say the man locked himself in a home on Herbert Avenue and wouldn’t come out. Plus, we’re kicking off another week of Sunrise School Spirit!. Last week we went...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival cancelled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The event was expected to take place at Panther Creek Park on Saturday. According to a press release, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will discuss the potential for a makeup date.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Kentucky State
Evansville, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Society
KISS 106

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Memorial Villas celebrates 7 new homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Community Development Corporation held several groundbreakings and a ribbon cutting on Friday. These events were a part of the Memorial Villas phase, which celebrates seven new homes that are in various stages of construction and will be completed within the next year. These houses are being developed to be more affordable In order to meet a need in the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Evansville motorcyclist arrested after overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving Friday night, according to Indiana State Police. At 11:50 p.m. officers located a black 2019 Yamaha motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle. The motorcycle was clocked by the radar at 60 in the 45 mile per hour zone, police said.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
103.3 WKFR

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WTVQ

3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WTVW

Volunteers make a wish come true in Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality. Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sep. 1-5

Sept. 1-4 Victoria National Golf Club, 2000 Victoria National Blvd., Newburgh, Indiana. The PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour season concludes Labor Day weekend at Victoria National Golf Club’s par 72 course in Newburgh, Indiana. The tournament tees off today and culminates Sunday. Ground passes start at $20 per day. Spectator parking is available at Friedman Park Event Center, 2700 Park. Blvd., for a $5 donation that will benefit the Evansville Youth Hockey League.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro blood drive honors 7-year-old accident victim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday was the annual Kate Hayden blood drive in Owensboro. The event takes place every year to honor the late Kate Hayden who died in a car accident 16 years ago. Hayden’s mom says that they started holding the event back in 2008. Hayden was...
OWENSBORO, KY
beckersspine.com

Dr. Joseph Polio performs Kentucky region's 1st ankle replacement

Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky. region, The Owensboro Times reported Sept. 2. Dr. Polio works with Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro and is the only foot and ankle surgeon in the region. He joined the practice in 2020...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Hostile Situation In Evansville Results In Arrest

A quiet evening on Evansville’s south side quickly turned into a “hostile situation” after an Evansville officer spotted a man wanted out of Kentucky on a felony warrant. This happened Thursday night just after 7:00 in the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. The suspect, identified as Brent...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy