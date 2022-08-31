LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO