Rome, NY

Big Frog 104

Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital

A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
CLAYVILLE, NY
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
Big Frog 104

‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd

A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck

LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fatal car crash in Marcy kills one pedestrian

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy have reported that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on State Route 49 in the town of Marcy on August 31st leaving one pedestrian dead. According to state police, around 9:28 pm on Wednesday, a 2015 Ford Focus driven...
MARCY, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with criminal impersonation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Lowville woman charged with attempted arson

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 49-year-old Lowville woman is accused of deliberately setting a fire that damaged a home in the village. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged Tammy Stevens with a felony count of second-degree attempted arson. It’s alleged that Stevens intentionally started a fire that caused...
LOWVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Two teens electrocuted and killed trying to escape crash in Oswego County

Redfield, NY — A vigil was held Thursday evening for two teenagers killed as they tried to escape a crash scene entangled with live power lines. Four teenagers in total were in a pickup truck at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when they hit a downed tree on County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49

A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Man causes car chase and goes on crime spree after being pulled over

(WSYR-TV) — A lengthy car chase and crime spree happened on Tuesday, August 30 around 11:35 p.m. Syracuse Police say 40-year-old Kahari Thomas was stopped on I-90 near I-81 where he was pulled over and refused to cooperate, which resulted in a police chase. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Air One...
SYRACUSE, NY

