West Virginia Legend Keeps Slamming Pitt
The Pitt Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers beef is heating up.
7 Winners, 3 Losers in Pitt Victory Over West Virginia
The Pitt Panthers walk away winners with plenty of players to feel good about.
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB
The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
Chase Winovich's response to Bill Belichick after Browns trade was golden
It all started with a dream for former New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich. Before being traded by the team that drafted him to the Cleveland Browns, Winovich had a dream to cut his blonde hair. You know, the same hair he had when Julian Edelman made him dress up and sing like Elsa from the movie “Frozen?”
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ESPN for Fan Reports
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss
After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game. West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.
Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire Etches Name in Backyard Brawl History
Pitt Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire, an Aliquippa native, made the biggest play of the Backyard Brawl.
College football odds Week 1: How to bet West Virginia-Pittsburgh
The 127-year rivalry resumes this weekend after an 11-year hiatus when West Virginia travels down the I-79 to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. No love is lost between these two teams, as evidenced by Panthers QB Kedon Slovis' comments earlier this week. Pittsburgh is coming off an 11-3 season that saw them atop their division in the ACC, whereas the Mountaineers finished 4-6 and fifth in the Big 12. For WVU to win, this game will need to live up to its moniker.
Iowa pulls off victory with only a field goal and two safeties
To find the last time a Big Ten team won a game while scoring seven-or-fewer points, one would have to travel back 18 years, when the Iowa Hawkeyes notched a 6-4 victory over Penn State in Week 9 of the 2004 season. Kirk Ferentz's team pulled off the feat again...
Cease comes within 1 out of no-hitter, ChiSox rout Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.
Bears GM Poles not ruling out long-term contract with Smith
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles remains optimistic the team can agree to a long-term contract with Roquan Smith and repair their relationship after the star linebacker requested a trade. “First of all, he’s a good player,” Poles said Thursday. “That’s never changed. And he’s a good dude. I have...
Is Mike Tomlin At Fault For Draft Misses?
For the last 4 years the Steelers have struggled big time with winning in the trenches. It has been a rather gradual progression of poor offensive linemen play. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have both been on the record saying they worked together closely on drafting. Tomlin has hand picked a couple of these guys Kendrick Green included.
First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly trying to play through an injury and the Buckeyes offense is out of sync in a tight game at the half.
Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?
The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Utah State-Alabama
Some bettors are very vested in the Utah State Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide game on Saturday night. Those gamblers took a flyer on the Aggies upsetting Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, then running the table in the Mountain West Conference to position Utah State for a College Football Playoff bid. The early Utah State bettors stand to win $1 million (on a $1,000 bet) if the Aggies claim the natty.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Clemson-Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second game of college football's Week 1 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff. The game will be played at the Mercedes Benz Dome in Atlanta. So although the two teams aren't meeting at the Yellow Jackets' Bobby Dodd Stadium, the No. 4 Tigers will meet the Yellow Jackets in their home city.
