ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeremy Vine says he is 'grateful' for the BBC's ruling against him for breaching impartiality policy as it has exposed 'personal vilification of cyclists'

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jeremy Vine has said he is 'grateful' for the BBC's impartiality ruling against him as he feels it has exposed the 'personal vilification of cyclists' in his area by a Facebook page.

In a recent ruling, the broadcaster found that the Radio 2 presenter, 57, was in breach of its impartiality policy for voicing his support for low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

Vine, an avid cyclist, has repeatedly backed the introduction of the scheme in his area of Chiswick and criticised campaign groups against it on his social media.

In response, a campaigner against the introduction of an LTN in Chiswick complained to the BBC that the broadcaster represented 'a campaign of abuse' against the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgAiF_0hd79MF300
Jeremy Vine has said he is 'grateful' for the BBC's impartiality ruling against him as he feels it has exposed the 'personal vilification of cyclists' in his area by a Facebook page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337WaD_0hd79MF300
Following the ruling, Vine wrote in a statement shared on Twitter: 'I'm grateful for the impartiality ruling by the Editorial Complaints Unit of the BBC'

They also claimed he was in breach of the BBC's impartiality rules as he was giving his opinion on a controversial matter in a manner inappropriate for 'a journalist who should be non biased'.

Following an investigation, the broadcaster's editorial complaints unit sided with the campaigner and concluded Vine did breach impartiality rules.

The ruling stated that Vine's Twitter posts 'appeared to endorse one viewpoint on that topic and controvert another', and that this was 'inconsistent with the BBC's editorial standards' which applied to him.

However, the complaint was only partly upheld as the ruling added that the presenter had been primarily responding to posts from the Facebook group which had been 'wishing him harm and describing him in opprobrious terms'.

The complaints unit stated that Vine was 'entitled to object to such personal abuse' and as he did so 'in terms which were not themselves abusive', his tweets were deemed not in breach of the BBC's guidance in this respect.

Following the ruling, Vine wrote in a statement shared on Twitter: 'I'm grateful for the impartiality ruling by the Editorial Complaints Unit of the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMuIw_0hd79MF300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDj50_0hd79MF300
Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have been installed inn Chiswick, West London where the radio presenter, who is also an avid cyclist, lives. He has on numerous occasions spoken about his support for the traffic calming measure on Twitter

'Most importantly, the ruling identified the complainant as the person who "superintends" a west London Facebook page which has spent years targeting named local cyclists, like me, with abuse.

'By accident or design, the complainant's role in the personal vilification of cyclists in my area - "wishing me harm" - has been exposed by the BBC ruling, which goes on to confirm that the abuse was all one-way, and I never responded in kind.

'Secondly, the judgment is about comments I have made about LTNs. I understand that I am still allowed to praise cycle lanes, which are different. I can certainly praise the cycle lane which runs down the end of my street.

'I'm happy to accept that I should not praise LTNs that I haven't used myself. This is helpful guidance for me.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Albanian organised crime gangs are smuggling male migrants 'in designer gear with prison haircuts and tattoos' to the UK and 'use Rwanda policy as a marketing tool' - and slash prices from £10,000 to just £4,000

The surge of Albanian migrants illegally entering Britain includes young men with prison tattoos and haircuts and wearing designer clothing who are paying £4,000 to cross, observers and immigrant experts claimed today. And the Government's proposed plans to send migrants to Rwanda are also said to be being used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'

Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Prince Harry is using security issues as 'emotional blackmail' after Princess Diana's death as he struggles to 'put the past behind him', royal reporter claims

Prince Harry has been accused of using his security issues as 'emotional blackmail' after Princess Diana's death, by the British journalist who broke the news of her fatal car crash. The Duke of Sussex, 37, is suing the Home Office over its decision in 2020 to remove his taxpayer-funded protection,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Vine
Daily Mail

Meghan didn't 'lose' me, she 'dumped' me: Thomas Markle hits out at Duchess of Sussex claims - and accuses her of throwing people 'under the bus'

The Duchess of Sussex's father has hit out at claims that she said she had 'lost' him – and accused her of throwing people 'under the bus'. Thomas Markle's comments came after his 41-year-old daughter appeared to say that Prince Harry had spoken of a breakdown in relations with Prince Charles following his decision to move to the US.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves into pool house opposite family home on Surrey estate with his mistress just weeks after she fled Putin's tanks'

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'When you start counting pennies, we count our casualties': Zelensky's glamorous wife Olena Zelenska urges Britain to abandon its 'Ukraine fatigue' and hold firm against Kremlin

The First Lady of Ukraine has pleaded to Brits suffering under soaring energy bills to remember that Ukraine is still counting casualties. In a powerful interview with the BBC, Olena Zelenska has reminded the world that while the rest of Europe has been suffering under the energy crisis, Ukraine has been at the forefront of Russian attacks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bbc Radio#Vilification#Uk#Radio 2#Ltn
Daily Mail

Shamima Begum jihadi bride case set to cost taxpayers more than £5m, experts warn

The legal case involving jailed jihadi bride Shamima Begum is likely to cost taxpayers more than £5million, according to experts. Lawyers acting for Begum, 21 - who was 15 when she and two school friends fled Britain for Syria with two school friends – are now planning to launch a new court case in November, arguing she should be allowed back to Britain on the grounds that she was trafficked.
U.K.
Daily Mail

RFU quiz 92 individuals as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell's shocking racism revelations... after the former centre lifts the lid on racist behaviour in rugby's dressing rooms

Almost 100 people have been interviewed as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell’s shocking revelations about racism in rugby. The former England centre revealed in The Mail on Sunday that he had been subject of comments made about slave shackles, and he made a call for a change to dressing room culture.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The Tory runners and riders who could be appointed to Liz Truss' Cabinet next week: Kwarteng for Chancellor, Cleverly as Foreign Secretary, Rees-Mogg as Business Minister and Coffey to Health (but 'no posts for rivals Sunak, Sajid or Raab')

Liz Truss has already started planning her Cabinet so she can hit the ground running if she is appointed Prime Minister. She has been holed up at Chevening, her grace-and-favour home in Kent, considering potential members. Among those set to play key roles are Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge on the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title

CNN staffers said they feared a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE 'I had severe anger issues': Shannon Courtenay reveals she 'hated who she was' as the boxer details her 'life changing time' on Celebrity SAS

Professional boxer Shannon Courtenay has revealed she 'hated who she was' before she took on the 'life changing' TV show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Speaking in an interview with MailOnline, the title winning star, 29, told how the Channel 4 programme helped her overcome her 'severe anger issues.'. Admittedly,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Strictly's four new pros look ready for action in latest teaser images - and will be introduced to viewers with 'cinematic dance routine' at launch show

Strictly Come Dancing's four brand new professional dancers looked ready for action in new teaser images released on Saturday ahead of the upcoming series. European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas are all raring to go for the show which starts this month.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Fans urge ITV to axe 'boring' hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from This Morning and replace them with Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark

Fans of ITV’s This Morning show have called for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to be replaced by understudies Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark. After Ms Langsford and Clark’s week-long stint, viewers described the regular presenters as being ‘well past their sell-by date’. It comes...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Liz Truss is told to save factory threatened with closure and prevent food and drink shortages nationwide

Liz Truss has been urged to prevent the closure of a factory that could herald severe food and drink shortages nationwide. A group spearheaded by former head of the British Army Lord Dannatt wants the prime ministerial frontrunner to back its attempt to buy the plant that produces more than a third of Britain’s CO2 – vital in packaging fresh meat and salads.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

574K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy