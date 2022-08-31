DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors who live along East Garfield are frustrated with speeders traveling through. On Tuesday evening, a home surveillance camera caught James Gillenwater and his son walking across East Garfield to a neighbor's house. Gillenwater said they saw a car way in the distance and knew they could make it across. To their surprise, the driver was traveling faster than the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and nearly hit Gillenwater and his son.

