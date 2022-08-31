Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:15pm Saturday: One person lifeflighted from apparent rural house explosion
One person was badly hurt after an apparent house explosion Saturday north of Peru. The identity or condition of the person is not known. That person was put aboard a LifeFlight helicopter which left in the direction of Rockford. A video on the 103-9 WLPO Facebook page by News Director Jeremy Aitken showed the LifeFlight helicopter departing.
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
25newsnow.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (25 News Now) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
WAND TV
Neighbors urge drivers to slow down after child was nearly hit by car
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors who live along East Garfield are frustrated with speeders traveling through. On Tuesday evening, a home surveillance camera caught James Gillenwater and his son walking across East Garfield to a neighbor's house. Gillenwater said they saw a car way in the distance and knew they could make it across. To their surprise, the driver was traveling faster than the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and nearly hit Gillenwater and his son.
Coroner identifies Jacksonville man found dead in car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified a Jacksonville man who was found dead in a car on Wednesday. Allmon said the man is 42-year-old Nickolas Stambaugh. An autopsy performed on Thursday revealed minor blunt force injuries from a car crash and “significant” natural disease process. The cause of death is […]
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
Central Illinois Proud
Man injured in shooting on Archer Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near Archer and California Avenue at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the scene on an 11-round shot spotter, where they located a male victim. The...
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
Central Illinois Proud
Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 2, 2022
At 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, a campus Safety Cruiser driver noticed a fire had erupted in a dumpster at the south side of Williams Hall. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and flames. The Peoria Fire Department was called, arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. There was no major structural damage to the building and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
hoiabc.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with Aug 27 stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police arrested a second suspect connected to a early-morning stabbing in Peoria last Saturday. 31-year-old Kendall A. Howard was arrested Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street -...
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 2nd afternoon shooting in Peoria sends a man to a local hospital
UPDATE (7:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police provided no suspect information in a news release about Thursday afternoon’s second shooting in the River City. Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated six shots fired in the 2400 block of West Marquette Avenue. between South Griswold and South Streets.
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
foxillinois.com
Man fatally hit by car on Route 29 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Allmon identified the victim as Gordon...
State Police catch wanted man who fled crash scene
Update at 8:52 p.m. State Troopers said they have located Sergio Huerta. They are still investigating the crash and said no further information was available. FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for his involvement in a crash on Interstate 57 in […]
